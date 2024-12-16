Getsetup Leads The Way In Scalable Workforce Development For Older Adults

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guide Vanessa shares her nutrition knowledge and cooking with others as part of her job.

GetSetUp is on a mission to help those over 55 learn new skills, connect with others and unlock new life experiences.

GetSetUp Learners come to GetSetUp to learn new skills, upskill, reskill, and follow their passions or find the jobs they are most interested in pursuing.

New Report Showcases Data-Driven Strategies Empowering Hundreds of Thousands Through Scalable, Innovative Solutions

- Lawrence Kosick, President and Co-founder of GetSetUpMIDVALE, UT, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GetSetUp , the pioneering platform for empowering older adults through digital literacy and workforce development, has released its 2024 Workforce Report. The report highlights the unprecedented impact of GetSetUp's platform, with over 5.27 million learning sessions in 2023 spanning topics such as digital literacy, financial resilience, and workforce readiness.This engagement reflects the growing demand for innovative, scalable solutions that address older adults' needs in a rapidly evolving economy. By partnering with organizations, including Area Agencies on Aging and the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) through Easterseals and AT4D, GetSetUp is delivering results at a scale unmatched in the sector.“Our programming is designed to address the challenges of today's aging population by providing flexible and accessible learning opportunities,” said Lawrence Kosick, President and Co-founder of GetSetUp.“Unlike traditional models that struggle with limited reach, we've demonstrated that a tech-forward, scalable approach can empower hundreds of thousands of older adults to remain active, connected, and engaged in the workforce.”Key Findings from the Workforce Report:. Digital Literacy Growth: GetSetUp saw over 233,954 sessions on finance and employment topics, showcasing older adults' eagerness to learn aboutmanaging investments, building digital resumes, and using online tools.. Workforce Engagement: 34.6% of surveyed older adults expressed interest in continuing work post-retirement, motivated by financial stability (37.7%)and social connection (33.3%). Flexible and remote work options remain priorities.. Barriers to Re-entry: Challenges like keeping up with technological advances (25%) and addressing ageism (21%) highlight the importance of skill-building initiatives.With its user-friendly interface and tailored programs, GetSetUp bridges critical gaps in workforce readiness and digital inclusion for older adults. The platform equips learners with essential skills and fosters a supportive environment for continued growth and community engagement.Kosick concluded,“We believe that leveraging technology and collaboration can redefine what's possible for older adults. Our mission is clear: to create opportunities that enable everyone to thrive, regardless of age or background.”“Within a month, I'll be working at a place where people donate wheelchairs, commodes, and canes, and GetSetUp is helping me learn skills that benefit me and get a job,” Mary , a GetSetUp learner through the Associates for Training and Development (A4TD) partnership.For more details, download the 2024 Workforce Report from GetSetUp's blog.

