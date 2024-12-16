Autism Evaluations Now Available At Beal Wellness In Atlanta

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) With shorter wait times and a multi-disciplinary team, Beal Wellness launches autism evaluations in Atlanta, led by Dr. Beal's decades of experience.

- Dr. BealATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Beal Wellness proudly announces the launch of its new, comprehensive Autism Evaluation Services at its Atlanta office, addressing the urgent need for timely assessments in Georgia. The new service aims to significantly reduce the long wait times currently faced by families seeking an autism diagnosis and guidance for their children.Led by Dr. Eddie Beal, a highly respected psychiatrist with over 40 years of experience serving the Atlanta community, Beal Wellness offers a collaborative, multi-specialist approach to autism diagnosis. The team includes experts in psychiatry, psychology, speech-language pathology (SLP), and occupational therapy (OT) to provide the most complete understanding of each child's unique needs.“Our mission is to make sure families get the answers and support they need without having to wait months for an evaluation,” said Dr. Beal.“We know how crucial it is to have timely access to care and a clear plan for what comes next.”A Multi-Specialist Team for Accurate DiagnosesThe Beal Wellness autism evaluation program is carried out by a team of specialists:.Dr. Beal, Psychiatrist – Leading diagnostic assessments and offering medication management when necessary..Licensed Psychologists – Providing in-depth developmental and behavioral assessments..Speech-Language Pathologists (SLPs) – Evaluating and supporting speech and communication skills..Occupational Therapists (OTs) – Addressing sensory processing and motor skill needs.This team-based approach ensures a thorough and accurate diagnosis for every individual evaluated, giving families a clear path forward.Flexible Payment Options to Serve More FamiliesBeal Wellness is committed to making care accessible for all families. The clinic accepts most major insurance plans and offers self-pay options to accommodate those without insurance coverage.Continued Support through Community PartnershipsTo further support families after diagnosis, Beal Wellness manages medication needs and partners with local ASD therapy providers to connect families with the right therapeutic services. This integrated approach ensures that children receive consistent, specialized care tailored to their needs.“At Beal Wellness, our job doesn't end with the diagnosis,” said Dr. Beal.“We are here to guide families to the next steps and provide continued support as they move forward. Families shouldn't have to wait for the care their child needs.”Creating a Welcoming Experience for FamiliesBeal Wellness is dedicated to creating a friendly and compassionate environment where families feel heard and supported. The clinic's experienced professionals are focused on understanding each child's unique journey and empowering families with the resources they need.For more information about Beal Wellness's autism evaluation services or to schedule an appointment, visit or call (404) 768-2218.About Beal WellnessBeal Wellness is a trusted provider of mental health and wellness services in Georgia, specializing in comprehensive care and support for individuals and families. Led by Dr. Eddie Beal, the clinic focuses on offering evidence-based evaluations and treatment plans to help every patient thrive.

