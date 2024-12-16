Times Prime & HDFC Bank Diners Club Redefines Movie Nights With Exclusive Purple Carpet Premiere Of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 16th December, 2024 – Times Prime, India's premium lifestyle membership program, and HDFC bank, recently hosted an exclusive Times Prime Purple Carpet premiere of the highly anticipated film, "Pushpa 2: The Rule" for HDFC Diners Club and Times Prime members.



The event, held last week, offered members a unique opportunity to experience the cinematic spectacle on the big screen. The evening was filled with excitement, as members walked the Purple Carpet, enjoyed delectable food and beverages, and received exclusive goodies.



HDFC Diners Club members enjoy access to the Times Prime Purple Carpet , across major metro cities, ensuring an extensive and inclusive reach. The members also get access to a wide range of benefits offered by Times Prime, from entertainment to wellness and beyond.

