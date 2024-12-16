(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cobots and 3D Machine Vision to Drive Significant Demand During the Forecast Period

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Palletizer 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The robotic palletizer market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.56 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by automation of material handling operations to reduce labor requirement, advantages of robots over conventional palletizers, and adoption of robots by small and medium-sized enterprises.

The study identifies the rise in adoption of industrial internet of things (IIoT) technology in robotics as one of the prime reasons driving the robotic palletizer market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of collaborative robots in material handling and shift toward 3D machine vision technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robotic palletizer market is segmented as below:

By End-user



Food and beverage industry

E-commerce and logistics industry

Healthcare industry

Retail industry Others

By Type



Articulated robots Collaborative robots

By Region



APAC

Europe

North America

South America Middle East and Africa

The report on the robotic palletizer market covers the following areas:



Robotic palletizer market sizing

Robotic palletizer market forecast Robotic palletizer market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading robotic palletizer market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



ABB Ltd.

ABC Packaging Machine Corp

Armstrong

Concetti S.p.A.

DENSO Corp.

Duravant LLC

FANUC Corp.

Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Krones AG

KUKA AG

MMCI Automation

Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd.

Premier Tech Digital Ltd.

Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc.

Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC

Staubli International AG

Universal Robots AS Yaskawa Electric Corp.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900