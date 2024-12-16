عربي


Auction Result Of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 0319 - RIKV 25 0716


12/16/2024 6:46:31 AM

Series RIKV 25 0319 RIKV 25 0716
Settlement Date 12/18/2024 12/18/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 13,650 20,900
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.909 / 8.449 95.380 / 8.304
Total Number of Bids Received 11 24
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 29,350 27,650
Total Number of Successful Bids 6 19
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 6 19
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.909 / 8.449 95.380 / 8.304
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.972 / 8.189 95.595 / 7.899
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.909 / 8.449 95.380 / 8.304
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.923 / 8.391 95.452 / 8.168
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.972 / 8.189 95.595 / 7.899
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.841 / 8.730 95.223 / 8.600
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.883 / 8.556 95.402 / 8.262
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 2.15 1.32

