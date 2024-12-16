Shared Mobility Market Size Is Predicted To Attain $1,266.80 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shared Mobility Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global shared mobility based on service model, vehicle type, vehicle propulsion, sales and region

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The growth of the global Shared Mobility Market is propelling, due to rise in venture capital and strategic investments, initiatives for smart cities, and increase in inclusion of e-bikes in the sharing fleet. However, low rate of internet penetration in developing regions is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in government initiatives for the development of bike sharing infrastructure is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 315 Pages) at:Micro mobility vehicle such as e-bikes are gaining traction in the shared mobility industry at the moment. Several companies across the globe are launching e-bikes to offer e-bike sharing service to its customers, which is fueling the segmental growth. For instance, in March 2022, Veo has successfully launched the Class 2 e-bike with throttle-assist, in Birmingham, Ala; Seattle Wash; Santa Monica, Calif; Syracuse, New York; and on the University of Alabama campus. The Class 2 e-bike is named as Cosmo-e and is going to be deployed throughout the U.S. The throttle-assist makes the Cosmo-e the most accessible e-bike on the North American shared mobility market by allowing riders to get where they need to go if they are unable to pedal, need support traveling up the hills or want a boost to get up to speed from an idle position.The Shared Mobility Market report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. The global shared mobility market was valued at $435.20 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,266.80 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :The report offers detailed segmentation of the global shared mobility market size based on service model, vehicle type, vehicle propulsion, sales channel and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on service model, the public transit segment accounted for more than half of the total market in 2021, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. However, the bike sharing segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 15.3% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses car sharing, ride-hailing and microtransit under this segment.Based on vehicle type, the buses and rails segment contributed to more than half of the global market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. The two-wheelers segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses passenger cars and others under this segment.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global shared mobility market in 2021 owing to collaboration of leading service provider companies and adoption of latest technologies. In addition, wireless service providers are working to provide advanced wireless platforms for smart transportation, which is also expected to supplement the growth of the Asia-Pacific shared mobility market.Based on sales channel, the online segment captured the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global market in 2021, and is likely to lead the trail during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031.Inquiry Before Buying:The key players profiled in this report includeDidi Chuxing Technology Co., EasyMile SAS, Meru Mobility Tech Pvt. Ltd., Blu-Smart Mobility Pvt. Ltd., Autocrypt Co., Ltd., Free2move, Getaround, Inc., Bolt Technology OÜ, Zoomcar India Private Limited, ANI Technologies Private Limited (Ola), Cabify Espaa S.L.U., Yandex LLC, BlaBlaCar, Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft, Inc.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy service model, the bike sharing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future .By vehicle type, the two-wheelers segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By vehicle propulsion, the electric and hybrid vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By sales channel, the online segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Other Trending Reports:Car Sharing Market -Solar Boat Market -Micro Electric Vehicle Market -Shipbuilding Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.