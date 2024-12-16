Rx Bandz Live-Saving Auto-Injector Recognized On Website Of Jt. Base San Antonio-Lackland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rx Bandz is developing the next generation of patient-centric auto-injectors to deliver a wide range of injectable medications for patients globally. Its MIniJect is the world's smallest auto-injector that is faster and easier-to-use than traditional auto-injectors.

An innovative biotech, Rx Bandz is reformulating drugs for IM delivery as well as creating an innovative class of rugged compact auto-injectors to deliver 1mL to 5mL of medications with various viscosities and molecular size.

AF Medical Wing notes that Rx Bandz is positioned to impact both military and civilian healthcare significantly

- Dr. Sheilia Savell, 59th Medical Wing Nurse ScientistFAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rx Bandz , a woman-founded and led biotech, was recently featured on the website for the Joint Base San Antonio-Lakeland TX, the Department of Defense's largest single installation, with a population of 80,000, and 120,000 medical and flight students each year.The article,"Teaming with small business to improve technology, save lives on battlefield," was prepared by the 59th Medical Wing Chief Scientist's Office for Tricare, the website of the Defense Health Agency. It described how warfighters will be able to administer pain medication in seconds, rather than minutes, thanks to Rx Bandz' key-fob sized auto-injector.It noted,"This vision for the future became more achievable with Air Force Research Laboratory's (AFRL) award of two contracts on behalf of the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency (AFMRA)."The contracts allow Rx Bandz to adapt its auto-injector technology for military applications. The auto-injectors are designed to deliver life-saving medications like epinephrine in a small, key-fob sized unit. With modification, they can be used to administer medications required on a battlefield such as ketamine, hydromorphone, or Tranexamic Acid.The article emphasized that these contracts serve as a critical step in fielding a safe and effective product for saving lives.Jessica Walsh, CEO of Rx Bandz, said,"We are honored by the visionaries at the 59th Medical Wing's Chief Scientist's Office, Science & Technology, Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), and AFMRA who advocated for the military use of this disruptive, life-saving technology."The article described how,"beginning with the military's use of small disposable syrettes of morphine to treat wounded soldiers' pain on the battlefield, the military has sought better and safer means to provide care in austere conditions."One solution was an auto-injector that would enable medics to quickly provide predetermined doses of pain medication to wounded warfighters, usually under enemy fire and in austere locations. However, these auto-injectors were too big and bulky to carry downrange, and often resulted in accidental injections to medics."The partnership with the 59th Medical Wing led to the military-grade, compact MiniJect that meets the stringent needs of the DoD."We saw a commercial technology that had the potential to save warfighters' lives on the battlefield, and dedicated ourselves to find out, and then make it happen," said Dr. Shelia Savell, 59th Medical Wing nurse scientist.The 59th Medical Wing Chief Scientist's Office, Science and Technology mission is to conduct clinical studies and translational research focused on enhancing performance, protecting the force, and advancing medical care and capabilities across the global health system. The unit also trains future medical leaders.Dr. Savell's team consulted with AFSOC's Medical Modernization Division, which wanted to adapt the auto-injectors for their medics. They worked with Rx Bandz to submit a proposal to AFWERX's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program.After a series of successful development projects, Rx Bandz hydraulic-operated auto-injector was ready for advanced development which is now supported by two more contracts. This stage involves final design, manufacturing, and engaging the FDA.Rx Bandz recently reported excellent test results with an extended drug shelf-life and effective delivery of critical battlefield medications. The article stated that the Medical Wing believes the technology is positioned to impact both military and civilian healthcare significantly.Click here for a copy of the articleFor more information about Rx Bandz, visit us at

