SMS Firewall Market Set To Soar: Projected To Reach $5.7 Billion By 2031 With A 9.2% CAGR Mobileum, Comviva, BICS,

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the Global SMS Firewall Market Size generated $2.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $5.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.The growing A2P messaging congestion, rise in the adoption of application-to-person messaging, the increased privacy and security concerns among users, the trend of mobile marketing through SMS, and the demand for next-generation SMS firewalls drive the growth of the global short message service (sms) firewall market . However, a lack of technological knowledge among users, and the rise in the number of cyberattacks restrict the market growth. Moreover, major market players are undertaking various strategies to increase the competition and offer enhanced services to their customers, which is presenting new opportunities in the coming years.🔰 Download Sample Pages - :SMS firewall assist in protecting the network from SMS fraud and scam along with preventing any unwanted access to the network. The services enable operator to allow what traffic can be transported through network. It offers signaling and content filtering capabilities. Furthermore, the technology is extensively utilized across various industry verticals such as government, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance and media and entertainment. It is being adopted by large as well as small and medium enterprises.Growing adoption of app-to-person messaging and growing concerns about privacy and security are factors driving the growth of the SMS firewall market. Additionally, combating illegal SMS activities such as SMS spoofing, SMS phishing, and SMS spamming has increased the market size of Short Message Service (SMS) firewalls. However, the lack of technical know-how among users and the rise of cyber-attacks have hindered the growth of the short message service firewall Industry. In contrast, the trend of mobile marketing through SMS and the demand for next-generation SMS firewalls is a hugely profitable opportunity for the growth of the SMS firewall industry.Procure Complete Research Report Now:Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global short message service (sms) firewall market , and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the growing technological trends in security in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the ongoing digital and economic transformation of the region.Leading Market Players: -Mobileum,AdaptiveMobile Security,Comviva,Cellusys,Infobip Ltd.,BICS,Proofpoint,Sinch,TATA Communications,Monty MobileThe inspection management software market was valued at $7.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $23 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2031.The small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years, owing to growing government programs and initiatives to accelerate the SMEs sector and increasing need for seamless and exceptional inspection services to improve product quality and business efficiency.The inspection management software market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of durable solutions in the business automation process for seamless inspection and the growing demand for streamlining inspection tasks. Furthermore, the presence of regulatory standards for product safety and environmental protection drives the growth of the inspection management software market . Moreover, the rapid rise in the need for interoperability testing and inspection on account of growing installations of IoT and connected devices is boosting the inspection management software market size. However, the lack of global inspection standards by government authorities, along with the high cost of innovation and budget constraints restrict the growth of the inspection management software market.On the contrary, growing advanced technologies coupled with the increase in demand for remote inspection are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the inspection management software market forecast.Purchase Enquiry:Depending upon region analysis, the inspection management software market share was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the early adoption of cloud technology on inspection tasks is positively impacting the growth of the inspection management software industry. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to the rise in the use of sophisticated technologies for seamless inspection to reduce machinery and equipment downtime is anticipated to drive the market growth.The key players that operate in the inspection management software market analysis areAutodesk, Inc., Dassault Systems, Hexagon, MetricStream Inc., Oracle Corporation, Penta Technologies, Inc., PTC, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Wolters Kluwer NV. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the inspection management software industry.Similar Reports:- Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology, by Type, by Component, by Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology, by Type, by Component, by Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Network Management Solutions Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Deployment Model, by Enterprise Size, by Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031- Network Security Firewall Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, Solution, Service, Deployment Model and Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030About us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

