The global installed base of active construction equipment OEM telematics systems reached 6.8 million units in 2023. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%, the active installed base is forecasted to reach 12.1 million units worldwide in 2028. This includes all CE telematics systems marketed by construction equipment OEMs, either developed in-house or provided by the CE manufacturers in partnership with third-party telematics players. The European market accounted for around 0.9 million active construction equipment OEM telematics systems at the end of 2023.

The North American market is estimated to be somewhat larger than the European. The Rest of World moreover represents more than half of the global installed base of CE telematics systems provided by construction equipment OEMs.

12.1 million active construction equipment OEM telematics systems forecast by 2028

Most major construction equipment OEMs have introduced telematics offerings for their customers either independently or in collaboration with telematics partners. OEM telematics systems are today commonly factory-installed as standard at least for heavier machines and increasingly also for compact equipment. Caterpillar is ranked as the leading construction equipment OEM in terms of the number of CE telematics systems deployed worldwide. Caterpillar - which is also by far the leading construction equipment manufacturer by market share - has well over 1 million connected assets in the construction equipment segment specifically. Based in the US, Caterpillar's largest markets for its telematics offerings are North America and Europe. The runners-up are SANY and Komatsu based in China and Japan respectively, both major players on the respective domestic markets.

Komatsu also has relatively large shares of its telematics units in North America, China and Europe. Other major players with several hundred thousand active CE telematics units include Sweden-based Volvo Construction Equipment, XCMG and Zoomlion in China, Japan-based Hitachi Construction Machinery and JCB headquartered in the UK. Deere & Company, HD Hyundai and Doosan Bobcat are also estimated to have reached the milestone of 100,000 units. Additional players having estimated installed bases of construction equipment telematics units in the tens of thousands include Liebherr, Terex, JLG Industries, CNH Industrial and Tadano.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Construction Equipment Telematics Solutions

1.1 Introduction to CE telematics

1.2 CE telematics infrastructure

1.2.1 CE segment

1.2.2 GNSS segment

1.2.3 Network segment

1.2.4 Backoffice segment

1.2.5 OEM/dealer segment

1.3 Construction equipment management

1.3.1 Machine location tracking and status monitoring

1.3.2 Security tracking and intervention

1.3.3 Remote diagnostics, preventive maintenance and machine health prognostics

1.4 Equipment operator management

1.4.1 Collection of operator-related data

1.4.2 Interaction with operators in the field

1.4.3 Video-based operator monitoring

1.5 Worksite management

1.5.1 Worksite optimisation and site reporting

1.5.2 Tracking of accessories, tools and other low-value items

1.5.3 Integration with auxiliary systems

1.6 Business models

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 The global construction equipment market

2.1.2 The installed base of construction equipment OEM telematics systems

2.1.3 Construction equipment OEM telematics vendor market shares

2.1.4 Variations on the global CE telematics market

2.2 Market drivers and barriers

2.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

2.2.2 Regulatory environment

2.2.3 Competitive environment

2.2.4 Technology environment

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.3.1 Construction equipment industry players

2.3.2 Telematics industry players

2.3.3 Telecom industry players

2.3.4 IT industry players

2.4 Future industry trends

3 Company Profiles



Caterpillar

CNH Industrial

Deere & Company

Doosan Bobcat

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment

HD Hyundai Infracore

Hitachi Construction Machinery

JCB

Komatsu

Liebherr Volvo Construction Equipment

Other construction equipment OEMs



Bell Equipment

BOMAG

JLG Industries

Kobelco

Kubota

Link-Belt Cranes and LBX (Sumitomo)

LiuGong

Mahindra & Mahindra

Manitowoc

Mecalac

SANY

Tadano

Takeuchi

Terex

Wacker Neuson

XCMG Zoomlion

