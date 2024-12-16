CCS Named A Best Places To Work In Technology 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jay Whitchurch, CEO CCSHAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CCS (Custom Computer Specialists ) is proud to announce its inclusion on the prestigious Best Places to Work in 2025 list, presented by Best Companies Group. This recognition highlights CCS's unwavering dedication to fostering a workplace culture that values innovation, employee growth, and satisfaction.The Best Places to Work in Technology award honors companies that have set new benchmarks for creating exceptional work environments.The rigorous selection process included comprehensive employee surveys evaluating corporate culture, training and development opportunities, compensation, benefits, and overall employee satisfaction.Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President of Best Companies Group, commented,“Every winner on this list has crafted an exceptional work environment that attracts, retains, and motivates top talent. The Best Places to Work in Technology list features companies that have shown unwavering commitment to their employees' satisfaction and growth.”CCS joins a distinguished group of companies recognized for their excellence in employee engagement and workplace innovation. This honor underscores CCS's commitment to creating a supportive, engaging, and inspiring environment for its team members.“We are thrilled to be named one of the Best Places to Work in Technology,” said Jay Whitchurch, Chief Executive Officer, CCS.“At CCS, our people are the foundation of our success, and this recognition validates our continuous efforts to support their professional growth and well-being.”To celebrate the winners, Best Companies Group will host a virtual event on February 11, 2025. This event will honor companies excelling in key areas such as workplace culture and supporting diversity, including women and millennials.CCS extends its congratulations to the other honorees and thanks its dedicated employees for making this recognition possible.About CCSCCS is a premier provider of technology solutions and services to organizations throughout the US. Many organizations rely on CCS to deliver high-quality, highly reliable and secure technology solutions to support their cybersecurity, managed services, cloud, software, network management, and strategic planning needs. Established in 1979, CCS' extensive knowledge and experience have positioned it as a trusted partner for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, nonprofits, small to mid-sized businesses, and corporations throughout the US.With close to 450 of the best-and-brightest employees in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; Raleigh, NC; and Wilmington, DE. We strongly believe in“Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards and distinctions: SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs, CRN North America“Elite 150”,“Elite 250” and“Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Best Cybersecurity and Best Technology Service; and Best Places to Work. Learn more at .

