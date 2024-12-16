Syrian jihadist chief voices remarks on future of ties with Russia

(MENAFN) Abu Mohammed al-Julani, leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) jihadist group, stated that Syria could potentially establish a relationship with Russia, provided Moscow makes efforts in that direction. Speaking in an interview on Syria TV on Saturday, al-Julani mentioned that the Syrian leadership had been careful to avoid provoking Russia, following a significant shift in the country’s power dynamics.



In November, HTS launched a major offensive, seizing key cities, including Damascus, and leading to the collapse of the Syrian military. President Bashar al-Assad fled the country and sought asylum in Russia. Al-Julani suggested that the new Syrian government is open to re-evaluating its relationship with Russia in a way that could benefit both parties, emphasizing the need for careful management of international relations at this juncture.



Meanwhile, reports from TASS indicate that Russia and Syrian jihadist groups are engaged in discussions about maintaining Russia's military presence in Syria, particularly at the Khmeimim Air Base and Tartus logistics center on the Mediterranean coast. These bases, crucial for Russian operations, were initially secured through a 49-year agreement between Moscow and Damascus in 2017. Following the militant takeover of Damascus, the status of these bases was in question, but Russian diplomats have reportedly been negotiating with HTS representatives to ensure the continued operation of these facilities.

