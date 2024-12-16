Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme
Date
12/16/2024 6:16:35 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.
Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.
The following transactions have been executed in the period 09 December 2024 to 13 December 2024:
|
| Number
of shares
| Avg. purchase
price, DKK
| Transaction value, DKK
| 09 December 2024
| 120,000
| 156.88
| 18,825,600
| 10 December 2024
| 130,000
| 154.86
| 20,131,800
| 11 December 2024
| 130,000
| 153.83
| 19,997,900
| 12 December 2024
| 130,000
| 153.54
| 19,960,200
| 13 December 2024
| 135,000
| 153.43
| 20,713,050
| Accumulated for the period
| 645,000
| -
| 99,628,550
| Accumulated under the programme
| 985,000
| -
| 154,555,750
Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.
Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 2,107,443 treasury shares corresponding to 0.342% of the total share capital.
Attachment
Weekly report on share buyback programme 09 December - 13 December 2024
MENAFN16122024004107003653ID1108996987
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.