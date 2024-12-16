New Jersey's Lead-Safe Certification Program Ensures Healthier Homes And Safer Communities For Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lead Inspector at Smart Choice Inspections, ensuring compliance with New Jersey's Lead-Safe Certification standards.

Smart Choice Inspections highlights New Jersey's Lead-Safe Certification Program, establishing stricter safety standards for pre-1978 rental properties.

Leo Betancor

CEDAR GROVE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Jersey's Lead-Safe Certification Program (P.L.2021, c.182) sets a new statewide standard in safeguarding residents-especially children-from the dangers of lead exposure in pre-1978 rental properties. By enforcing stricter inspection, remediation, and certification requirements, this initiative ensures that families throughout all 21 counties can live in healthier, safer homes.

“Every child deserves a home free from lead hazards,” said Leo Betancor, Lead Risk Assessor and Co-Owner of Smart Choice Inspections , LLC.“These enhanced safety measures protect children's health while laying the foundation for stronger, more vibrant communities.”

MUNICIPALITY-SPECIFIC INSPECTION METHODS

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) has approved two inspection methodologies to address varying local risk factors:

.Visual Inspection: Utilized in most municipalities, certified professionals examine painted surfaces for deterioration or visible hazards.

.Dust Wipe Sampling: Employed in higher-risk municipalities, inspectors collect dust samples to detect hidden lead hazards not visible to the naked eye.

By tailoring inspection methods to municipal risk profiles, the program ensures precision and effectiveness in preventing lead exposure.

KEY PROGRAM REQUIREMENTS

.Mandatory Inspections: Pre-1978 rental units must pass an inspection conducted by certified professionals before being legally rented.

.Lead-Safe Certification: Landlords must obtain certification verifying their properties meet New Jersey's rigorous safety standards.

.Timely Remediation: Any identified hazards must be resolved promptly using DCA-approved methods, ensuring tenant safety.

.Education and Outreach: Both landlords and tenants receive guidance and resources to recognize hazards, maintain safer properties, and reduce lead exposure risks.

EXPERT GUIDANCE AND COMPLIANCE SUPPORT

As a certified Lead Evaluation Contractor, Smart Choice Inspections, LLC assists property owners with understanding and meeting these new requirements. From performing inspections to advising on remediation and identifying financial resources, the company helps landlords streamline compliance while prioritizing tenant health and well-being.

“At Smart Choice Inspections, we're committed to making the compliance process as smooth and efficient as possible,” said Brandon Vetere, Co-Owner of Smart Choice Inspections, LLC.“Our goal is to help landlords navigate these evolving standards so they can provide safe, lead-free homes.”

CREATING A LEGACY OF HEALTHY COMMUNITIES

Investing in lead-safe housing pays dividends that extend well beyond a single property, household, or generation. Preventing lead exposure supports healthier childhood development, improves educational outcomes, and fosters greater economic stability.

“By ensuring safe housing today, we're investing in a healthier, more successful future for our children and our communities,” Betancor emphasized.

FAR-REACHING BENEFITS

.Healthier Homes: Proactive inspections and prompt remediation reduce the risk of lead poisoning, protecting children's long-term well-being.

.Stronger Communities: Improved housing quality bolsters public health, raises property values, and builds community trust.

.Sustainable Progress: Ensuring safe environments now creates a foundation for more productive generations and sustained community growth.

