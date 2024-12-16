ISL: Punjab FC Aims To Get Back To Winning Ways Against A Struggling East Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 16 (IANS) Punjab FC will aim to capitalise against a struggling East Bengal FC and secure all three points in their next Indian Super League fixture which will be played on Tuesday, here at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Fifth placed Punjab FC can move to third with a win against the 11th placed East Bengal who have mustered just two wins out of ten matches in the season. The Shers currently have 18 points from 10 matches while East Bengal have seven from the same number of matches.

Speaking ahead of the match, PFC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis said,“It will be an equal battle against East Bengal. For us, every match is a great opportunity to stay on top of the league. The result of our development is very natural under a certain structure and with the desire to be better every day, the results are slowly being positive for us.

“East Bengal have been different after they have had a different coach and his personality has been shown in the team's performances. Even though they might not be in a good position in the table, the match will be tough for us.”

Punjab went down 1-2 to Jamshedpur FC in a closely fought encounter at Jamshedpur while East Bengal suffered a defeat to Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Luka Majcen has scored five goals from seven appearances and is the top scorer of the team with Pulga Vidal and Filip Mrzljak also in fine goal scoring form with three goals each. Filip unfortunately will be missing tomorrow's game due to the injury suffered in the last game. Nikhil Prabhu has 30 interceptions this season so far, the highest in the league and will look to continue his stellar work in the middle of the pitch.

Sharing his thoughts during the pre-match press conference, Nikhil Prabhu said,“My role in the team is to break the transitions of the opponent. I am happy to be shouldering the responsibility given by the coach in both defence and attack and I am doing that according to the plan. East Bengal is one of the best teams in the country and we hope to have a good match tomorrow and get all three points.”

The Red & Gold Brigade were held to a goalless draw at the Salt Lake last season while Punjab FC thumped East Bengal 4-1 in the reverse fixture at New Delhi. The Kolkata side will be missing the services of Saul Crespo and former Punjab FC player Madih Talal due to injury while midfield mainstay Jeakson Singh is suspended for receiving a red card in the last fixture.

Punjab FC will look to put their best foot forward against an under confident Oscar Bruzon side who will look to give their fans some joy at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium.