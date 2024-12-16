Kerala Blasters FC Sack Head Coach Mikael Stahre After Three Consecutive Losses

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Dec 16 (IANS) Kerala Blasters have confirmed the departure of head coach Mikael Stahre and assistant coaches Bjorn Wesstrom and Frederico Pereira Morais after the team's poor start in the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) season has seen the side sit at the 10th place in the points table. The club has confirmed that Tomasz Tchorz, the head coach of the Reserve Team, and assistant coach, TG Purushothaman to take over the responsibility of managing the First Team on an interim basis until a new head coach is appointed.

"Kerala Blasters FC confirms that head coach Mikael Stahre, along with Assistant Coaches Bjorn Wesstrom and Frederico Pereira Morais, have left their respective roles with immediate effect.

"The club sincerely thanks Mikael, Bjorn, and Frederico for their contributions throughout their time with Kerala Blasters FC. We wish them nothing but success in their future endeavours.

The new head coach will be announced in due course. "Until the new appointment is confirmed, KBFC's Reserve Team head coach and Head of Youth Development, Tomasz Tchorz, and assistant coach TG Purushothaman will take over the responsibility of managing the First Team," read the statement posted by the club.

Kerala Blasters have won only three of their opening 12 games and are currently on a three-game losing streak after being handed defeats by FC Goa, Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan SG.

After their most recent loss against the Kolkata side, in which they conceded two late goals, Stahre had spoken about the 'reality' of the situation in the team.

“They have quality players, that's for sure, but considering how we approached the game, how we kept the ball, how we maintained the structure, how we worked - I think we deserved at least one point and most likely the three points. But we are in this tough situation, so we have to fight even harder to win games right now. That's the reality,” Stahre had said after the Blasters' loss against Mohun Bagan Super Giants.