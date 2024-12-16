Date
12/16/2024 6:01:06 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alliance Witan PLC ('the Company')
LEI: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.9(2) the Company announces that Dean Buckley has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of JPMorgan Emerging Markets investment Trust plc with effect from 2 January 2025.
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
16 December 2024
