Israel's state broadcaster reports that coming week will be pivotal for negotiations

(MENAFN) Israel's state broadcaster reported on Sunday that the coming week will be pivotal for negotiations aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza and securing a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas. An unnamed source cited by the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation suggested that Israel might soon present Hamas with a tough choice regarding the terms of a potential agreement, though specifics were not revealed. The broadcaster also highlighted concerns from the Association of Families of Israeli Prisoners, which urged a swift deal to save the lives of the approximately 100 Israeli hostages still held by Hamas. The group warned that every moment of delay jeopardizes the hostages' safety, stressing that a successful agreement would ensure their full return.



Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that Israel is awaiting Hamas's response to a new proposal regarding the release of hostages and the possible start of a ceasefire. Hamas, in a statement marking the 37th anniversary of its founding, reiterated its commitment to stopping the violence but insisted that any agreement must respect the rights and aspirations of Palestinians. Hamas reportedly expressed openness to ceasefire proposals and prisoner exchanges, but is said to have been waiting for Israel to confirm the terms of the deal. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan indicated that a prisoner exchange deal could be imminent, though no official confirmation had been made by either side.



Despite past setbacks—such as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's rejection of an agreement brokered by President Biden in May—Hamas has signaled continued readiness to negotiate a deal, provided the conditions are fair and secure for all parties involved.

MENAFN16122024000045015687ID1108996804