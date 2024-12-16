Growing public discourse in Israel focuses on crimes committed by state in Gaza Strip since October 7

(MENAFN) Recently, a growing public discourse in Israel has focused on the crimes committed by the state in the Gaza Strip since October 7. This conversation marks a crucial first step toward addressing these violations. However, amid these discussions, there is a glaring neglect of another serious issue: Israel's systematic denial of basic rights to Palestinian workers, a violation that has now been brought before the International Labour Organization (ILO). International labor organizations recently filed a complaint against Israel, accusing it of depriving Palestinian workers of their livelihoods since the conflict erupted. These organizations argue that Israel’s actions have directly affected millions of Palestinians by denying them the right to work and earn a living, which undermines their dignity. According to the complaint, despite being employed prior to the conflict, Palestinian workers who were under siege since October 7 are still entitled to their wages and have the right to return to their jobs. While the ILO lacks the authority to impose material sanctions, the upcoming hearing could have significant implications for Israel's international standing, particularly in developed nations, even as silence prevails within Israel.



Israel's responsibility towards Palestinian workers stems from its military control over the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Over the years, Israeli policy has reinforced Palestinian dependence on Israel’s labor market while intentionally stifling the growth of the Palestinian economy. By severely restricting the movement of goods and people, Israel has hindered the development of a local industrial economy, making work in Israel the most viable option for many Palestinians. Denying these workers access to their jobs in Israel, where they depend on their wages for survival, represents a direct violation of international labor conventions, including the 1949 Charter on the Protection of Wages. The gravity of the situation is underscored by the facts behind the legal proceedings. Since October 7, Israel has barred over 150,000 Palestinian workers from entering Israel, leaving them and their families in poverty. These workers, who were among the highest-paid in Palestinian-controlled areas, played a crucial role in the local economy. Their wages supported not only their families but also contributed significantly to the Palestinian economy. This policy has led to severe economic hardship in the Palestinian territories, particularly in Gaza, where the humanitarian crisis is compounded by job losses. In the West Bank, the economic impact is also dire, as the absence of these workers exacerbates poverty and social unrest.



Security officials have acknowledged the need for Palestinian workers to return to Israel to ease the economic and social crises in the occupied territories, with employers across industries such as construction, nursing, and tourism expressing a need for their labor. Attempts to replace Palestinian workers with migrants have failed, and the government's refusal to reverse its policy has exposed a deep economic contradiction. While the government has argued that its actions are motivated by security concerns, there is growing suspicion that the true goal is to further entrench Jewish settlements in Palestinian territories. The policy of denying Palestinian workers access to Israel while permitting employment in settlements suggests that economic and political oppression, rather than security, drives this decision. This reflects a broader agenda of displacement and destruction rather than genuine security concerns. The ongoing legal proceedings at the ILO highlight not only the economic damage inflicted on Palestinian workers but also the moral violation of basic human rights. These actions contradict the values of the global economy post-World War II and breach numerous international conventions that Israel has signed. This case, if successful, could serve as a pivotal moment in challenging Israel’s treatment of Palestinian workers and their basic rights under international law.

