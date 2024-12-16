Syria’s new regime under Ahmad al-Shara' urgently sends letters to UN Security Council, UN Secretary-General

(MENAFN) Last Monday, just a day after Israel's forces seized control of Syria’s Mount Hermon and parts of Quneitra, Syria’s new under Ahmad al-Shara' (also known as Abu Muhammad al-Julani) urgently sent letters to the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General. In these letters, the regime called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Syrian territory and demanded an end to the attacks. The Syrian regime's letter expressed concern, stating that, while Syria was entering a new phase of stability and rebuilding, the Israeli military's invasion of Mount Hermon and Quneitra was undermining these efforts. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks during his visit to the Golan Heights last Sunday confirmed Israel’s stance. He declared that the 1974 separation of forces agreement between Israel and Syria had collapsed, as Syrian troops had vacated their positions. Netanyahu emphasized that Israel would not allow any hostile force to station itself along its border. He further informed US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) would remain in the buffer zone until a force was created to implement the separation agreement.



This marks Israel’s second violation of regional agreements. The first was its control over the Philadelphia Corridor in Gaza, which Egypt claims breached the Camp David Accords and the 2005 Crossings Agreement. In contrast to its engagement with Egypt, Israel has no diplomatic contact with Syria, and there seems to be no intention of withdrawing from the areas it has occupied in Syria. Ahmad al-Shara's statement, which indicated that Syria, in its weakened state, was not seeking a military confrontation with Israel, is unlikely to change Israel’s position on the occupied territories. Unlike the situation in Gaza, where Israel has used full force against Hamas, its approach to Syria is more complex. Al-Shara's regime, which came to power through military force and is feared to push Syria into civil war, lacks the popular legitimacy of a democratically elected government. However, it has gained significant support from key Arab and international players. Nations such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have expressed backing, and Turkey recently reopened its embassy in Damascus, followed by Qatar’s announcement to do the same. European countries, after a 13-year break, are also expected to resume diplomatic relations with Syria.



This growing international support for Syria could pressure Israel to reconsider its positions in the Golan Heights and other occupied territories. Despite Syria’s legal standing under international law as a regime still classified as repressive, Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, a prominent faction within Syria, is now a recognized authority, even though it remains on terrorist watch lists. Turkey, with significant influence over Syria’s political dynamics, is positioned to lead efforts to normalize relations between Syria and the international community, leveraging its control over vital crossings and its support for militias aligned with Syria’s new regime.

