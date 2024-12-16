General Command of Syria's Political Administration reports that leader of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham met with UN Special Envoy for Syria

(MENAFN) The General Command of Syria's Administration reported that Ahmed al-Shara, the leader of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, recently met with Geir Pedersen, the UN Special Envoy for Syria. During the meeting, al-Shara emphasized the need to reconsider UN Security Council Resolution 2254, while also highlighting the importance of creating a safe environment for the return of Syrian refugees. Resolution 2254, passed in 2015, stresses the implementation of the Action Group for Syria's statements (Geneva 2012, Vienna 2015), aiming to establish a political transition in Syria under Syrian leadership and with UN involvement. The resolution called for formal negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition to begin by January 2016, with the goal of establishing a lasting political settlement, a process that has not yet materialized.



The resolution also called for the formation of an inclusive and credible government within six months, the drafting of a new constitution, and the holding of free and fair elections within 18 months under UN supervision. It further linked progress in the political process to a ceasefire, urging a comprehensive ceasefire to begin once the political transition process was underway. Moreover, the resolution tasked the UN Secretary-General with leading efforts to define the terms of a ceasefire and creating a mechanism to monitor compliance. It also emphasized the importance of member states pressuring parties to abide by the ceasefire and supporting technical and logistical efforts.



The resolution outlined confidence-building measures, such as ensuring humanitarian access, releasing arbitrarily detained persons, halting attacks on civilians, adhering to international humanitarian law, facilitating the return of refugees and displaced persons, and rehabilitating war-affected areas. Additionally, the UN Security Council reiterated its previous call in Resolution 2249 (2015) for member states to prevent and suppress terrorist acts committed by groups such as ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and Jabhat al-Nusra, now known as Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which is currently leading military operations against the Syrian regime. The resolution also demanded that all warring parties cease attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities, and halt indiscriminate weapons use.

