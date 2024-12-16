Fortuna Extends Kingfisher Deposit With Drill Intersect Of 4.1 G/T Au Over 15.3 Meters At The Séguéla Mine, Côte D’Ivoire

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration program at the Séguéla Mine in Côte d'Ivoire.
Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration, commented,“The prospectivity of Kingfisher is underscored by the recent intersections of 15.3 meters averaging 4.1 g/t Au and 17 meters averaging 3.3 g/t Au; approximately 150 meters further along strike of the recently reported maiden Inferred Resource of 294,000 ounces averaging 2.3 g/t Au1.” Mr. Weedon added,“At the Sunbird deposit, mineralization has been successfully drill defined approximately 650 meters further along strike from the limits of the existing underground resource and remains open.”
Drilling highlights include:
Kingfisher deposit
| SGRD2133:
| 3.7 g/t Au
3.3 g/t Au
26.9 g/t Au
3.6 g/t Au
11.8 g/t Au
| over an estimated true width of 2.6 meters from 167 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 17.0 meters from 175 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 186 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 4.3 meters from 202 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 202 meters
| SGRD2136:
| 4.1 g/t Au
18.9 g/t Au
19.7 g/t Au
| over an estimated true width of 15.3 meters from 127 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 131 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 138 meters
| SGRD2124:
| 3.3 g/t Au
31.6 g/t Au
| over an estimated true width of 13.6 meters from 229 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 244 meters
|
|
|
Sunbird deposit
| SGRD2091:
| 7.2 g/t Au
21.4 g/t Au
13.4 g/t Au
| over an estimated true width of 13.3 meters from 409 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 410 meters and
over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 418 meters
| SGRD2092:
| 4.0 g/t Au
18.1 g/t Au
10.3 g/t Au
11.0 g/t Au
| over an estimated true width of 17.5 meters from 314 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 316 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 335 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 337 meters
| SGRD2099:
| 20.4 g/t Au
390.8 g/t Au
156.8 g/t Au
18.0 g/t Au
| over an estimated true width of 19.6 meters from 397 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 402 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 422 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 2.8 meters from 431 meters
|
|
|
Note:
Refer to Fortuna news release dated December 10, 2024:"Fortuna updates Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources for the Séguéla Mine, Côte d'Ivoire"
Kingfisher deposit
A further 58 holes totaling 11,103 meters were completed at the Kingfisher deposit since early September 2024 (refer to Figure 1), of which 16 holes totaling 3,286 meters were drilled subsequent to the maiden Inferred Resource data cut-off date (refer to Fortuna news release dated December 10, 2024 ). Kingfisher remains open at depth for most of the drilled 2-kilometer strike, with the deepest drilling only testing to approximately 250 meters below surface (refer to Figure 2).
Mineralization at Kingfisher demonstrates a clear association with the strongly deformed contact zone between a series of felsic intrusives, quartz veining, and host basaltic units. The change in strike orientation along the structure from north-south to north-east coincides with the higher grade, broader mineralization intervals. Mineralization is characterized by silica-biotite-sericite-carbonate alteration and pyrite development within and adjacent to the quartz veining.
Two drill rigs will continue working into the second quarter of 2025 to support resource infill drilling for resource conversion as well as drilling for depth and strike extensions.
Figure 1: Séguéla Mine deposit locations
Figure 2: Kingfisher deposit long-section - looking west
Sunbird deposit
At Sunbird, results from a further 24 holes, totaling 9,065 meters of a planned 12,000-meter drilling program have been received, with several high grades returned including 20.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 19.6 meters from 397 meters in drill hole SGRD2099 (refer to Figure 3).
The program is designed to infill and extend the current mineralized footprint as part of a program to evaluate underground mining potential, with mineralization remaining open more than 600 meters below surface, or more than 800 meters down plunge from the margin of the planned open pit. The most recent drill hole, which stepped out 150 meters to the south of the reported drilling and for which assays are pending, reported more than 15 points of visible gold (VG) associated with extensive alteration and quartz veining over an interval of 28 meters.
Drilling will continue into the first half of 2025 to support an updated resource model and underground mining studies.
Figure 3: Sunbird deposit long section - looking west
Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of the drill holes and assay results for this drill program at the Séguéla Mine.
Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)
All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company's personnel.
All reverse circulation (RC) drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5 percent representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5 percent samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company-controlled core yard.
All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes started with HQ sized diameter, before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.
All RC and DD samples were transported to ALS's preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, before also being transported via commercial courier, to ALS's facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.
Qualified Person
Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration for Fortuna Mining Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.
About Fortuna Mining Corp.
Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the preliminary economic assessment stage Diamba Sud Gold Project located in Senegal. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively,“Forward-looking Statements”). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements about further extension potential at the Kingfisher deposit; statements that the Sunbird deposit continues to support underground mining potential; the Company's expectations regarding drilling in the first half of 2025 to support an updated resource model and underground mining studies at the Sunbird deposit; mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; expectations regarding additional drilling and exploration programs planned; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company's mines and mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; timelines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; expenditures; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as“estimated”,“potential”,“open”,“future”,“assumed”,“projected”,“used”,“detailed”,“has been”,“gain”,“planned”,“reflecting”,“will”,“containing”,“remaining”,“to be”, or statements that events,“could” or“should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations. Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; changes in prices for gold, silver, and other metals; the timing and success of the Company's proposed exploration programs; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna's mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; fluctuations in prices for energy, labor, materials, supplies and services; fluctuations in currencies; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; the Company's ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; governmental and other approvals; political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to expectations regarding the results from the exploration programs conducted at the Company's mineral properties including the Diamba Sud Gold Project; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company's information derived from its exploration programs at the Company's mineral properties; current mineral resource and reserve estimates; the presence and continuity of mineralization at the Company's properties; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.
Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources
Reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in the technical disclosure have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at
