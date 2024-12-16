Safex Chemicals Strengthens Operational Resilience With Comprehensive Business Continuity Plan

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 16th December 2024 - Safex Chemicals India Ltd. has launched a rigorous Business Continuity Plan (BCP) to fortify its operations against unforeseen disruptions. This initiative demonstrates the company's dedication to maintaining operational integrity across its expanding global footprint, which now spans 21 nations across 6 continents.



The BCP aims to ensure uninterrupted operations in the face of various challenges, including emergencies, security threats, and natural disasters. This company-wide policy integrates seamlessly with existing Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) protocols.



Implementing a multi-team approach, the plan will be rolled out systematically across all Safex facilities, including manufacturing units, warehouses, and the New Delhi headquarters. Initial efforts will concentrate on the headquarters, with subsequent preparations extending to other company locations.



To enhance the BCP's effectiveness, Safex Chemicals is actively seeking strategic partnerships. The company is currently exploring alliances in cybersecurity to strengthen its digital defences and collaborating with established partners for SAP incidental support. The company has already implemented advanced digital capabilities, including SAP S/4 HANA and PowerBI analytics, to support its growth strategy.



Mr. S.K. Chaudhary, Chairman of Safex Chemicals, commented on the initiative: "Our Business Continuity Plan exemplifies our proactive stance in safeguarding operations and preparing for potential disruptions. By implementing this plan across our facilities and partnering with industry experts, we reinforce our commitment to operational excellence and resilience."



This comprehensive plan focuses on addressing critical areas, with response teams at the headquarters currently undergoing specialized training to manage potential contingencies effectively.



Safex Chemicals' commitment to operational continuity and resilience reflects its ongoing pursuit of excellence and innovation in the chemical industry.





About Safex Chemicals Group



Founded in 1991, Safex Chemicals Group has established itself as a fast-growing force in the chemical industry. Over the past five years, the company has shown impressive growth, with a revenue CAGR exceeding 25%. This growth reflects Safex Chemicals' successful expansion across India and beyond, positioning itself firmly within the global value chain.



In October 2022, Safex Chemicals took a significant step in its international expansion by acquiring Briar Chemicals, a leading agrochemicals Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) in the UK. This acquisition, the company's third major deal in recent times, has further solidified Safex's global presence.



The Group operates seven manufacturing units across India and the UK, proving its strong production capabilities.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shubhangi Goyal

Email :...