Fractus Files Patent Infringement Lawsuits Against Geotab And Verizon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BARCELONA, Spain, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractus, the pioneer of geometry-based antenna technology, has filed patent infringement lawsuits against Geotab and Verizon (2:24-cv-01008 and 2:24-cv-01009) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The lawsuits allege that both companies are unlawfully utilizing patented antenna innovations developed by Fractus to enable advanced connectivity solutions.

Fractus revolutionized antenna by applying the principles of geometry and mathematics to antenna design. This groundbreaking approach has led to the development of small, high-performing multi-band antenna solutions that fit seamlessly into connected devices. These advancements have been widely adopted across various industries, playing a key role in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

The lawsuits highlight Fractus' determination to address unauthorized use of its patented technology. "Fractus has invested heavily in the research and development of antenna technologies that are now integrated across many IoT verticals," said Jordi Ilario, Fractus' CEO. "We will not hesitate to act when our rights are infringed upon.

When companies refuse to engage in good-faith negotiations, we are compelled to take legal action.".

Fractus is represented in this case by Joe Grinstein, Justin Nelson, and Max Tribble of Susman Godfrey L.L.P., a leading firm specializing in high-stakes intellectual property litigation. Tribble commented "We have been representing Fractus for approximately 15 years, and we are excited to continue to help it defend its intellectual property rights."

"Fractus' innovations have contributed significantly to the evolution of connectivity," Ruben Bonet, Fractus' Executive Chairman. "We are committed to protecting our innovations and to ensure a level playing field for those who respect intellectual property rights." Fractus' innovations have been licensed by leading international technology companies, including Motorola, Samsung, LG, HTC, Asus, ZTE, TCL, CommScope, Vivint and ADT, among others.

About Fractus:

Fractus is an early pioneer in developing antenna technology for smartphones, tablets and other wireless IoT devices and holds a patent portfolio of more than 40 inventions. Among the numerous awards and honors the company has received for its innovative work, Fractus was named 2005 Davos World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, Fractus' inventors were finalists for the European Inventor Award 2014 and on April 2017 received the "European Inspiring Company Award" by the London Stock Exchange.

Logo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED