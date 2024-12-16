Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market To Hit USD 1.7 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Preimplantation genetic testing is projected to witness a CAGR of 9.4% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to growing advancements in PGT technologies.

Preimplantation genetic testing size was valued at USD 780.8 million in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by a rising awareness of reproductive and a growing demand for genetic disorder screening in newborns.

PGT provides families with a proactive option to detect genetic abnormalities in embryos before implantation, helping prevent hereditary conditions and enhancing overall reproductive outcomes.

The preimplantation genetic testing market is segmented by product and service categories. The product segment, which includes essential reagents, sequencing kits, and testing consumables used in IVF procedures, led the market in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2024-2032. The increasing rate of genetic disorders, coupled with the expanding adoption of IVF, has heightened the demand for these kits and consumables. Recent advancements in genetic technologies like next-generation sequencing (NGS) have driven demand and created more precise and efficient testing kits. The consumables' recurring nature also ensures a stable revenue stream, underscoring the profitability of this segment.

Technologically, the preimplantation genetic testing market includes NGS, fluorescent in-situ hybridization (FISH), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), array-based methods, and more. NGS holds the largest market share at 42% in 2023 due to its speed, accuracy, and ability to detect a wide range of genetic abnormalities in one test. This technology can sequence multiple embryos simultaneously, reducing costs and increasing efficiency for fertility clinics and researchers. As the demand for precise screening intensifies, the adoption of NGS in PGT continues to rise, establishing it as a leader in reproductive genetic technology.

Regionally, the U.S. dominated the North American preimplantation genetic testing market in 2023, accounting for USD 312.2 million, and is expected to maintain this lead through the forecast period. The country's extensive adoption of advanced reproductive technologies and a strong awareness of genetic screening contribute to this dominance. Moreover, top fertility clinics and cutting-edge PGT providers further solidify the U.S. position in the North American market.

The preimplantation genetic testing market is set for steady progression due to the increasing focus on reproductive health and genetic screening advancements. With product innovations and the expanding utilization of high-precision genetic technologies, the PGT market remains poised to meet the needs of a growing demographic seeking enhanced reproductive options.

Major players in preimplantation genetic testing market include Agilent Technologies, Fulgent Genetics, Genea BIOMEDX, Illumina, Medicover Genetics, Natera, Revvity, RGI, Takara Bio, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Varinos, Virtus Health, and Vitrolife Group (Igenomix) among others.

