Flashmouth Studios Releases“Drunk Christmas Story”

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flashmouth Studios introduces Short Musical Stories, a new podcast series now playing on all major platforms. What's the difference between a short musical story and a regular song? Short musicals start out as regular songs, but they have a rich backstory that's too big for a traditional song format. Narration, dialogue, and sound effects are used to transform an ordinary song into a musical story that's 5-10 minutes long.Flashmouth's first short musical is“Drunk Christmas Story.” This comedy was written by Nick Sears and inspired by a song about a Nashville singer who suffers from a broken heart on Christmas Eve. Song cowriter Michael Colby described the need for alternative holiday music,“Artists have been writing beautiful Christmas music for centuries and we have an abundance of happy songs. What do you listen to if you're feeling stressed, anxious or heartbroken? We thought the world needed a Christmas song for folks who are feeling a little sad or lonely.”Watch the video version of“Drunk Christmas Story” on YouTube. Listen to the audio version on YouTube Music, Spotify Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and most major podcasting platforms. Subscribe to our YouTube Channel to be notified of our next release coming in early 2025.About Flashmouth StudiosFlashmouth Studios produces Musical Stories created by songwriters. We're currently working on our first full-length Musical Podcast & Soundtrack scheduled for release in Q3 2025. Our team of songwriters/performing artists have written hundreds of songs that sold over 10 million records and earned one Grammy nomination. Flashmouth is owned by Serious Biz LLC.

