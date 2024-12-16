India's GIS Software Market Size Projected To Grow From $0.11 Billion In 2018 To $0.39 Billion By 2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Research, titled, "India GIS Software Market by Component, Software Type, Function and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2019–2026," The India GIS software market size was valued at $0.11 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $0.39 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019 to 2026.



GIS software is a framework used for gathering, storing, and managing data. The major function of GIS software is to identify problem, monitor the change, and manage as well as respond to the problems. Numerous benefits provided by GIS software include improvement in decision making capability, easy record keeping ability of the software, and increase in the efficiency of the organization.



Rise in adoption of GIS for facilities management, integration of GIS with mainstream technologies for business intelligence, growth in demand for GIS software for smart cities development, and urban planning are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the GIS software market. In addition, increase in investment by the enterprises on GIS solutions and adoption of GIS in transportation sector are expected to fuel the growth of the market. Conversely, emerging trend of adopting cloud-based GIS software and growing application of AR and VR technologies in geographic information system are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the GIS Software market in India.



By function, the India GIS software market was led by the mapping segment in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The major factors that drive the adoption of mapping in India GIS software market include its varied feature which enables users to generate maps and other graphic displays of geographic information for analysis and presentation. However, the navigation& telematics segment is expected to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period, owing to its numerous features which include routing maps and data overlays such as traffic feeds, motorable speeds, multi-modal transportation options, and POIs to enable efficient optimization of time and resources in the safest possible way.



Key Findings Of The Study :



On the basis of component, the software segment led the India GIS software market in terms of revenue in 2018.



By software type, the desktop GIS segment accounted for the highest India GIS software market share in 2018.



Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2018.



The key players profiled in the India GIS software market analysis are Autodesk, Bentley System, Caliper, ESRI, General Electric Co, Geosoft, Hexagon AB (Intergraph), Marvel Geospatial Solutions Private Limited., Pitney Bowes, and Trimble. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



