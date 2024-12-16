National Day Carries Symbolic Greatness Of Achievements, History, Says Minister Of State For Energy Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day QNA

Doha: The of State for Affairs and the President and CEO of QatarEnergy H E. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi said that the National Day holds a special symbolism, connecting the greatness of current achievements with the rich history, values and noble principles that strengthen our national unity and pride. The establishment of the State of Qatar by Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani embodies the spirit of strength, unity, and love for the homeland that he instilled in the people of Qatar, starting with the symbol of a single maroon flag named Al-Adaam, he added.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), His Excellency pointed out that the founder was not only a national leader but was also known for his generosity, kindness, and charity, as he was sought by those who were oppressed and frightened, adding that Qatar itself, which was loved by all who lived on its land, including guests, visitors, and residents, mirrored these qualities.

He explained that these noble values continue today, preserved and protected by the wise and prudent leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. He emphasised that the founders approach was principle shared by all rulers of Qatar, who maintained the State's integrity, elevated its stature, and strengthened the unity of its people, who, in turn, rallied around the flag in solidarity. His approach was a covenant they adhered to and carried day after day, generation after generation.

QatarEnergy has been guided in implementing work and projects by the basic principles and pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030, thus enhancing its role in supporting and enriching the national economy, supported by its leading position among the largest LNG producing and exporting countries, HE Minister said.

QatarEnergy also worked through its strategy and corporate values to maximize the value of Qatars assets, create a wide-ranging international portfolio, maximize the added value of petrochemical industries, support energy efficiency, and achieve the optimal energy mix in Qatar.