'Celebrating National Day Comes Amid Numerous Successes, Gains Across Various Fields'

Doha: CEO of the Qatar Markets Authority (QFMA) Dr. Tamy bin Ahmed Al Binali emphasised that celebrating Qatar National Day has many meanings to consider regarding the ongoing path of giving and continuous achievements in the country.

He said that there is no doubt that this year's National Day celebrations comes amid the numerous successes and gains achieved by Qataris in various fields under the wise leadership of H H the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and with the cooperation of all state agencies and institutions in all sectors, and the efforts of the loyal citizens and residents of the homeland.

Dr. Al Binali pointed out that with strong will and unwavering determination, the rulers of the State of Qatar were able to preserve the approach of its founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, in consolidating the entity of the state and preserving the values and principles he established.

This foundation provides us with all the reasons for strength, pride and honor, and which will undoubtedly remain a beacon and a compass for us, in which we derive strength to move forward with steadfastness and success, he added.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the occasion of National Day, QFMA CEO considered National Day as an embodiment of Qatar's prosperous journey between a long history, a genuine past and a flourishing future.

In the field of complaints management, the Authority is working on developing electronic systems for receiving complaints to become integrated.

In the field of licensing, QFMA began reviewing and amending the issued legislation and introducing new legislation to ensure that it keeps pace with developments in current financial markets, so that it reflects the best international practices and is consistent with the local market, he added.