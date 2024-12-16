OPPO Find X8 Pro: Capturing Iconic Moments In The UEFA Champions League As The Matchday Phone For Legends And Fans Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) MILAN, ITALY - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 December 2024 - The 2024/25 season is in full swing, with every team fiercely competing for a high ranking in the League phase. As the action heats up, fans worldwide are once again treated to mesmerizing moments on the pitch.



Extending its partnership with the UEFA Champions League for another three seasons, OPPO is delivering unprecedented immersive viewing and photography experience for fans. Legendary footballers David Villa, Júlio César, Fernando Torres, Clarence Seedorf, and Claudio Marchisio interact through its latest flagship device, OPPO Find X8 Pro, bringing fans closer than ever to the excitement of the game.



Living the Game Through Legendary Eyes



Few can understand the emotions on a pitch better than the legends who have graced it. David Villa, Júlio César, Fernando Torres, Clarence Seedorf, and Claudio Marchisio are just some of the iconic players who've etched their names into the UEFA Champions League history. Their insights into the game and their connection with fans continue to inspire football enthusiasts across the globe.





David Villa, Júlio César, Fernando Torres, Clarence Seedorf, and Claudio Marchisio reunite to experience the UEFA Champions League from a new perspective, capturing the action with OPPO Find X8 Pro

Recently, these stars teamed up to showcase the essence of the UEFA Champions League through new perspectives-thanks to OPPO Find X8 Pro. Whether it was Villa revisiting the thrill of scoring, Torres focusing on the magnificence of the stadium, or Seedorf capturing the joyous energy of fans, their engagement reminded us why the UEFA Champions League holds such a special place in football's heart.



Villa took in the thrilling match between FC Barcelona and Stade Brestois 29, enjoying the electrifying atmosphere as players constantly transitioned from attack to defense on the pitch. Meanwhile, César watched the intense battle between Inter Milan and RB Leipzig, witnessing a fierce contest filled with tactical brilliance and high-energy moments. Both Villa and César immersed themselves in the action, using OPPO Find X8 Pro to capture the essence of the game.



César and Villa also took part in a playful yet competitive challenge. Assigned a list of quirky, football-themed tasks, they raced against the clock to capture those moments of excitement and energy that make football unforgettable. With OPPO Find X8 Pro in hand, they embraced its cutting-edge zoom capabilities to explore the vibrant energy of matchday-the linesman's raised flag, a home team scarf from the stands, or even a football legend in the crowd, yes, themselves! The challenge didn't just spotlight the device's power but also reminded fans of the joy in celebrating the passion and spirit of football.





A forceful attack attempt, shot on OPPO Find X8 Pro



A spectacular diving save, shot on OPPO Find X8 Pro

Closer than Ever: Zoom in to Witness Greatness



The UEFA Champions League is steeped in history, from an iconic volley in 2002 to dazzling solo goals in this season. Yet, its evolution isn't limited to players or tactics; it's also about how we experience it. Today, technology ensures the game is more accessible, thrilling, and inclusive than ever before.



Designed to capture every detail, OPPO Find X8 Pro keeps fans closer than ever to the action. With Hasselblad Master Camera System, its exclusive Dual-Periscope Telephoto Cameras and AI Telescope Zoom deliver exceptional clarity, whether zooming in on decisive moments or capturing euphoric celebrations under stadium lights. For fast-paced plays, Lightning Snap and HyperTone Image Engine ensure precision even in split seconds.





OPPO Find X8 Pro as the Matchday Phone

LivePhoto further enhances storytelling by preserving both visuals and sound, immersing fans in the energy of the game. The 4K Dolby Vision recording capability creates cinematic-quality videos, ideal for capturing the roar of a packed stadium.



AI features like AI Unblur and AI Clarity Enhance turn every shot-whether in motion or at a distance-into sharp, natural images, while the AI Studio feature adds a playful touch to selfies and group photos, enhancing the UEFA Champions League memories creatively.





Match Photos Processed by AI Unblur

In a season defined by unforgettable moments, OPPO Find X8 Pro stands as the ultimate matchday phone-combining cutting-edge technology with the soul of the game, empowering fans to celebrate football with their passion.



Empowering Fans, Inspiring Youth Football



What makes the UEFA Champions League so captivating isn't just the competition; it's the shared experiences it fosters. As the Official Smartphone Product Partner of the UEFA Champions League, OPPO is dedicated to connecting fans more deeply with the sport they love.



In September this year, when OPPO renewed its partnership with the UEFA Champions League, the company also announced its further expanding support for football community, especially the youth football. Through relentless innovation and global initiatives, OPPO will continue inspiring fans and supporting the growth of football culture, ensuring every iconic moment resonates far and wide.







