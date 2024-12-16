Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly Report On Share Buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 9 December 2024 – 13 December 2024

On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024. On 7 November 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back program by DKK 70 million to DKK 220 million with the intention of purchasing shares for the employee share scheme in 2025. Additionally, the program was extended until and including 31 January 2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 50: