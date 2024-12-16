Al Ashraaf Developments Appoints ACE Moharram-Bakhoum As Consultant For Serenity Residence

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Al Ashraaf Developments has signed strategic partnership agreements with ACE Moharram-Bakhoum to oversee the company's projects.

During a press conference, CEO of Al Ashraaf Developments Ahmed Massoud stated that the company was committed to collaborating with top consultancy firms, highlighted that ACE Moharram-Bakhoum is among the top five engineering consultancy firms in Egypt and the Middle East.

The Serenity project spans over 13 feddans and offers electronic gates, vast green spaces, swimming pools, dedicated children's areas, and a commercial mall catering to all residents' needs.

The signing ceremony also included overseeing the pouring of 2,500 cubic meters of concrete for the project's foundations-the largest concrete pour completed in a single day in the history of Obour City.

Al Ashraaf collaborates with Vodafone Egypt, Pinnacle Consultant, and Devcon Construction for contracting services to develop the Serenity development. The company's portfolio includes several projects, namely Serenity, Reveal, Hope, Quest, and The Core.

Massoud noted that the group has successfully, through its sister company Memaar Al Ashraaf, established a new benchmark for real estate development in New Obour City. This has steered private-sector investments towards the emerging city.

He disclosed that Memaar Al Ashraaf has taken on the mission of launching commercial and service projects in New Obour neighborhoods, exceeding 10 projects in just a few years. These include commercial centers such as Al-Majd 1 and 2, Al-Horreya 1 and 2, NXT Mall, Step Mall, Al-Hayat, Sakn Misr, Al-Karama Mall, and Rakan.