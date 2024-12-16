Egypt's Al-Sisi Emphasises Security, Regional Stability In Meeting With Security Officials

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi convened a meeting on Sunday with high-ranking officials from the Armed Forces, civil police, and various security agencies at the Strategic Leadership headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, focusing on national and regional security.

The meeting was attended by Prime Mostafa Madbouly, General Abdel Megeed Saqr, Minister of Defence and Military Production, Hassan Rashad, Head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, Major General Mahmoud Tawfik, Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, the nation's governors, and other senior military leaders.

According to the presidential spokesperson, discussions centred on recent regional and international developments and their impact on Egyptian national security. The participants also reviewed the ongoing efforts of the Armed Forces, civil police, and security apparatus to safeguard Egypt's borders and internal stability against multiple threats. The spokesperson noted that this is particularly crucial given the volatile situation in the region.

President Al-Sisi emphasised that Egypt's strength and capabilities are essential to protect its people and resources. He reiterated that Egypt closely monitors regional and international events, guided by a commitment to balance and moderation. The President also stressed the importance of working to resolve crises and prevent the region from descending into further conflicts that threaten the stability of all nations in the area.

President Al-Sisi underscored the need to maximise the capabilities of all state institutions and agencies. He also highlighted the critical role of the Armed Forces and civil police in safeguarding the country, emphasising their dedication to protecting Egypt and its people, regardless of the sacrifices required.

President Al-Sisi noted that current circumstances have demonstrated that the Egyptian people's awareness and unity are the key factors in overcoming regional challenges and threats. He affirmed the government's commitment to comprehensive development across Egypt, working towards a future that meets the aspirations of its citizens.

In a separate meeting, President Al-Sisi engaged with journalists, media representatives, and the head of the General Authority for Information. Discussions revolved around regional developments in the Middle East, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza, and Egypt's efforts to facilitate a ceasefire, secure the release of hostages, and deliver unimpeded humanitarian aid.

The presidential spokesperson stated that the discussions also included the situations in Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen, as well as Egypt's initiatives to resolve these crises. Water security was also raised as a top priority for Egypt.

President Al-Sisi affirmed that Egypt's state institutions, particularly the Armed Forces and civil police, are strong and prepared to meet any challenges, both domestic and foreign. He emphasised that the solidarity of the Egyptian people is essential for preserving the country.

The President noted that Egypt has made significant progress in implementing its economic reform plan and has gained the confidence of international financial institutions. He also highlighted the government's commitment to boosting domestic industries and reducing import dependency.

Finally, President Al-Sisi stated that while Egypt has made considerable progress in various fields, challenges remain. He reiterated the government's commitment to addressing these issues to build a strong and resilient nation.



