(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ ) celebrated the outstanding achievements of three of its departments recognised on regional and global platforms for their excellence and innovation. Among the accolades, the economic zone's Compass Coworking Centre received the esteemed Customer Success Award in the Customer Centricity World Series for the Middle East & Africa.

RAKEZ marks triple success with prestigious awards across multiple categories

The award-winning coworking centre stood out for its exceptional approach to fostering a supportive and engaging business environment. Designed to go beyond traditional coworking spaces, Compass has evolved into a vibrant ecosystem and networking hub. Through a client-centric philosophy, Compass tailors innovative programmes, including content-driven seminars, interactive workshops, and targeted networking events, catering to the real-time needs of RAKEZ and non-RAKEZ clients alike.

The centre's success is attributed to its proactive approach to gathering and acting on client feedback, ensuring its services align with global benchmarks. A key highlight is the integration of client input into the design and delivery of its programmes, empowering members by involving them as speakers and subject matter experts. This strategy fosters a sense of community ownership while delivering measurable outcomes in client satisfaction, retention, and loyalty. The sustainability and scalability of these initiatives were crucial in securing the Customer Centricity World Series award.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, "Customer focus remains one of our key pillars, driving our efforts to continually enhance experiences and deliver meaningful impact across all touchpoints. The recognition of Compass Coworking Centre highlights our dedication to creating value for our clients and fostering an environment of collaboration and success. More than just a coworking space, Compass is a nurturing hub for entrepreneurs, startups, and SMEs, empowering them with the resources, connections, and support they need to thrive."

In addition to Compass Coworking Centre's recognition, RAKEZ secured the Silver Award for 'Best Waste Diversion/Reduction Initiative - Government Sector' at the Middle East Waste & Recycling Awards 2024. The recognition highlights the economic zone's significant strides in sustainability, having successfully diverted 440,000 kg of paper and cartons, 600,000 kg of scrap metal and steel, and 88,000 kg of glass bottles from landfills to recycling, as of October 2024.

RAKEZ's legal department was also honoured with the 'Legal Department of the Year - Small Team' award at the 5th LegalEra Awards Middle East 2024, recognising their excellence and dedication to delivering outstanding legal support within the region.

Commenting on these achievements, Jallad said, "These accolades are a result of our commitment to excellence and innovation across all areas of our organisation. The remarkable achievements in waste reduction and legal advancements reflect RAKEZ's holistic approach to driving positive change within and beyond our community."

Together, these milestones underscore how RAKEZ continues to set benchmarks in building a sustainable, innovative, and client-focused ecosystem that empowers businesses to flourish, while solidifying its position as a leader in excellence and innovation.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 25,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.