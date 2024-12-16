WSO2 Expands Executive Team To Advance Customer Adoption Worldwide

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, announced the addition of two executives: Jeff Paul and Isabelle Mauny. Together, they will play strategic roles in expanding global adoption of WSO2's offerings via initiatives aimed at customer advocacy, education and counsel.

Jeff Paul joins WSO2 as senior vice president and global head of sales. He brings more than two decades of sales experience, including vice president roles at Red Hat, Intel and IBM. Isabelle Mauny rejoins WSO2 as vice president - chief developer advocate. She has 25-plus years of integration and API industry experience, including roles as a 42Crunch co-founder and WSO2 vice president of product management.



Already, thousands of organizations, including hundreds of the world's largest corporations, top universities, and governments, rely on WSO2's open source, cloud native solutions to drive their digital transformation efforts-executing more than 60 trillion transactions and managing over 1 billion identities annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organizations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications.

"We are on a mission to empower enterprises to thrive in the digital economy-supported by our transformative, next-generation technologies and seasoned team of experts," said Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, WSO2 founder and CEO. "I'm excited to have Jeff and Isabelle join us in delivering on this commitment. Their deep knowledge of the digital opportunities and challenges facing organizations today will be invaluable in helping customers navigate their transformation journeys."

Jeff Paul splits time between Bozeman, Montana and Southern California. As senior vice president and global head of sales, Jeff will spearhead WSO2's global go-to-market and sales strategies, as well as customer impact across all industry verticals. Before joining WSO2, Jeff served as the west region vice president of sales for Red Hat where he was responsible for the company's entire open-source software and services portfolio for all enterprise and commercial customers. Prior to Red Hat, Jeff worked as the general manager and global vice president for Intel where he led the API management business, industry solutions, and independent software vendor (ISV) and systems integrator (SI) sales. Prior to Intel, Jeff spent 17 years with IBM, rising to the role of vice president - worldwide enterprise marketing management sales.

"WSO2's ability to help businesses connect systems, protect data, and drive innovation with simplicity and impact is exactly what the market needs right now," said Jeff Paul. "I'm thrilled to be joining the talented, successful team at WSO2 and contributing to an organization that is making such an impact in the tech industry."

Isabelle Mauny is based in Madrid, Spain. As vice president - chief developer advocate, Isabelle will act as a key bridge between WSO2's engineering teams and the global developer community. Additionally, she will provide strategic guidance to enterprise customers and partners as a field CTO for Europe. Previously, Isabelle focused on API security at 42Crunch, a company she co-founded in 2017, serving as CTO. Prior to 42Crunch, Isabelle was vice president of product management at WSO2 for five years. She has deep experience in implementing complex enterprise architectures, working with numerous Forbes 500 companies, and helping place products in lead positions within tier-one analyst reports.

"Enterprise software development teams face unprecedented pressure to rapidly innovate new digital services and applications, and WSO2 is helping to radically simplify their efforts with its next generation of products," said Isabelle Mauny. "I'm excited to be back working with the WSO2 team in raising the bar for solutions that optimize the developer's experience and productivity."

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 is the largest independent software provider of open-source API management, integration, and identity and access management (IAM) products. WSO2s products and platforms-including our next-gen internal developer platform, Choreo-empowers thousands of enterprises in over 90 countries to drive their digital transformation journeys in delivering secure digital services and applications. Our open-source, API-first approach frees developers and architects from vendor lock-in, enabling rapid digital product creation. Recognized for our leadership by industry analysts, WSO2 has over 800 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Spain, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. WSO2 is an EQT portfolio company with nearly USD100M in annual recurring revenue.

