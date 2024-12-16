Dermocosmetics Market Update 2024 : Projected To Exhibit USD 130.46 Billion Revenue By 2030, Claims AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The sub-segment is expected to be the dominating in the dermocosmetics during the forecast period.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dermocosmetics market generated $51.10 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $130.46 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2030 report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Get Sample Copy of Report Here:Segments coveredProduct, treatment, distribution channel, enduser, and region.DriversIncrease in the standard of livingGrowth of the online retail platformOpportunitiesGradual shift toward healthy living and long-term skin care among consumersSurge in awareness among consumers towards appearanceRestrainsLack of awarenessHarmful chemical ingredientsThe report offers a detailed segmentation on the global dermocosmetics market based on product, treatment, distribution channel, end-user, and region.Based on product, the skin care segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The haircare segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.Based on treatment, the skin segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The hair segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.Based on distribution channel, the pharmacy and retail stores segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The online segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.Based on end-user, the clinics, medical spas, and salons segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The hospital segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, Europe and LAMEA.Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @The key players analysed in the global dermocosmetics market report include AbbVie, L'Oréal, Beiersdorf, Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., Estée Lauder Companies,Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health Companies Inc., GALDERMA, Procter & Gamble,Shiseido Company, and ZO Skin Health Inc.The report analyzes these key players of the global dermocosmetics market. These market players have made remarkable use ofnumerous strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry, and to establish a competitive edge in the market. The report assists in analyzingrecent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players of the market.Similar Reports :-Hyaluronic Acid Serums MarketFace Balm Market

