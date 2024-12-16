South Korean prosecutors subpoena Leader Yoon for questioning for second time

(MENAFN) South Korean prosecutors called Leader Yoon Suk-yeol for questioning for the second time on Monday following their failed try to summons the discharged leader past week, based on several media channels.



The prosecution's exceptional investigation headquarters brought their second subpoena to the leader’s side, calling Yoon to show up at the prosecutors' office in Seoul for questioning about revolt and other concerns.



The prosecution delivered a formal message past week to the presidential side, calling Yoon to show up at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office at 10:00 AM regional time Sunday (0100 GMT).



Yoon disobeyed the summons in the previous week, apparently stating that his defense counsel had yet to be shaped.



If Yoon approves to the questioning, he is going to be the nation’s initial inactive leader to show up at the prosecutors' office as an illegal doubtful.



Yoon was described by investigative organizations as a doubtful on a revolt charge after his martial law imposition on the night of December 3 that was withdrawn by the National Assembly few hours after.

