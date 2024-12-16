Immunovia To Host A Webcast With The Opportunity To Learn More About The Positive Clinical Validation Of Its Next-Generation Pancreatic Cancer Test

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (IMMNOV: Stockholm), the pancreatic cancer diagnostics company, published positive results in the clinical validation of its next-generation test for pancreatic cancer on December 9, 2024. As a follow up, Immunovia will host a webcast on Tuesday, December 17 at 3 pm CET.

Jeff Borcherding, CEO, Norma Alonzo Palma, PhD, VP Clinical and Medical Affairs and Lisa Ford, PhD, Laboratory Director will present additional details about the results and the implications of the study. Dr. Aimee Lucas, Chief of Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Mount Sinai and Professor of Medicine Icahn School of Medicine, will join the webcast to share perspective on the study outcome. The webcast will be held in English and will offer attendees the opportunity to ask questions. You are welcome to join, see details below.

A recording of the presentation will be available on Immunovia's website.

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit



