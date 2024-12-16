عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Immunovia To Host A Webcast With The Opportunity To Learn More About The Positive Clinical Validation Of Its Next-Generation Pancreatic Cancer Test


12/16/2024 3:16:01 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (IMMNOV: nasdaq Stockholm), the pancreatic cancer diagnostics company, published positive results in the clinical validation of its next-generation test for pancreatic cancer on December 9, 2024. As a follow up, Immunovia will host a webcast on Tuesday, December 17 at 3 pm CET.

Jeff Borcherding, CEO, Norma Alonzo Palma, PhD, VP Clinical and Medical Affairs and Lisa Ford, PhD, Laboratory Director will present additional details about the results and the implications of the study. Dr. Aimee Lucas, Chief of Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Mount Sinai and Professor of Medicine Icahn School of Medicine, will join the webcast to share perspective on the study outcome. The webcast will be held in English and will offer attendees the opportunity to ask questions. You are welcome to join, see details below.

Link to the webcast: href="" rel="nofollow" creomediamanager/dd81645b-30e0-45e1-af83-75a059fcba7

A recording of the presentation will be available on Immunovia's website.

For more information, please contact:
Karin Almqvist Liwendahl
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4082507

The following files are available for download:

Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Immunovia AB

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN16122024003732001241ID1108996254


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search