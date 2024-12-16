Cyclone Chido brings devastating winds, heavy rain to northern Mozambique

(MENAFN) Cyclone Chido brought devastating winds and heavy rain to northern Mozambique on Sunday, causing widespread destruction in the coastal provinces of Nampula and Cabo Delgado. The cyclone, which made landfall early Saturday, caused significant damage, including collapsed buildings and power outages. The storm had been forecast to bring gusts up to 260 kilometers (160 miles) per hour and heavy rainfall, with more than 250 millimeters (10 inches) expected within 24 hours.



In Cabo Delgado, reports indicated that walls and roofs had collapsed due to the storm's fierce winds. The cyclone’s impact in Nampula’s Memba district, where it initially struck, was severe, but communications were cut off, making it difficult for authorities to assess the full extent of the damage. Several neighborhoods in Nampula were left without electricity, hindering rescue and relief efforts.



UNICEF reported that many homes, schools, and health facilities in the affected areas were either partially or completely destroyed. The agency was mobilizing resources, including medicines, water purification supplies, and other essentials, to assist those in need. ActionAid Mozambique also confirmed the damage in the affected regions and noted that access to some areas was challenging due to the loss of power and communications.



As Cyclone Chido continued to move inland, it appeared to lose strength, but the damage in northern Mozambique was already severe. Efforts to provide relief and restore power and communication were underway, with organizations assessing the situation to ensure that immediate aid reached those most affected by the storm.

