Russian Army Loses Another 1,070 Invaders, 12 Tanks In Ukraine In Past Day
Date
12/16/2024 3:08:36 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to December 16, 2024 amount to nearly 763,510 invaders, including another 1,070 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said this in a post on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 9,563 enemy tanks (+12 in the past day), 19,736 armored combat vehicles (+29), 21,151 artillery systems (+23), 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,025 air defense systems, 369 aircraft, 329 helicopters, 20,372 unmanned aerial vehicles (+16), 2,943 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 31,480 motor vehicles (+82), and 3,650 special equipment units (+2).
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, 214 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders occurred at the front.
MENAFN16122024000193011044ID1108996217
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.