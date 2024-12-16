Russian Army Loses Another 1,070 Invaders, 12 Tanks In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to December 16, 2024 amount to nearly 763,510 invaders, including another 1,070 killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a post on , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 9,563 enemy tanks (+12 in the past day), 19,736 armored combat (+29), 21,151 artillery systems (+23), 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,025 air defense systems, 369 aircraft, 329 helicopters, 20,372 unmanned aerial vehicles (+16), 2,943 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 31,480 motor vehicles (+82), and 3,650 special equipment units (+2).

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, 214 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders occurred at the front.