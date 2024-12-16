Iran shuts down schools, public offices due to cold snap, energy shortages

(MENAFN) Iran announced the closure of schools and public offices in several provinces on Sunday due to a cold snap and ongoing energy shortages, according to state media. The country's energy challenges have been exacerbated by the lack of sufficient gas and fuel to power its plants, leading to electricity rationing in recent weeks. Despite having the world's second-largest reserves of natural gas, Iran is struggling to meet the energy needs of its population.



The closures affected northern provinces such as Gilan, Golestan, and Ardabil, as well as Alborz, which is located west of Tehran. The decision was made to conserve fuel during the extreme cold weather and manage energy consumption, as reported by the official news agency IRNA. The closures also extended to other regions, including Tehran, Mazandaran, Kermanshah, Ghazvin, and South Khorasan, all of which have been impacted by the cold snap and power shortages.



In recent days, Iran has experienced unexpected power cuts in various provinces, including the capital, Tehran. These outages have led to significant frustration among residents, who have been grappling with the challenges of energy shortages. In response, President Masoud Pezeshkian urged citizens to lower their heating by "two degrees" to help conserve energy, reflecting the government's ongoing efforts to manage the situation.



While Iran remains a major player in global energy markets, being the seventh-largest producer of crude oil and holding vast natural gas reserves, the country’s electricity grid suffers from underinvestment. Western sanctions have further exacerbated these infrastructure challenges, hindering the country's ability to meet its growing energy demands. In the past, similar energy-saving measures, such as halving working hours in government institutions during a heatwave in July, have been implemented to address shortages.

