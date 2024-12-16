Sustainable Christmas 2024: Socialbox.Biz Delivering Laptops Before Christmas - Companies Are Encouraged To Participate
By participating in these services, companies can support their self-sustaining social enterprise and contribute to a sustainable Christmas 2024.
- SocialBox Community Interest CompanyLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SocialBox, a not for profit
community interest company, always welcomes additional companies who would like to give back.
''You create social impact by re-using large quantities of your company's old but still functional tech equipment on an ongoing basis
with SociaBox and support their self-sustaining social enterprise by paying for our services'' Added the team at Socialbox
Companies that do not have items to contribute can participate financially in one of the impact plans:
