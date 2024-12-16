Tony J. Selimi Announces The Highly Anticipated Release Of His New Book, 'Climb Greater Heights,' In Early 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tony J. Selimi Author of Climb Greater Heights

Climb Greater Heights Author Tony Jeton Selimi

Launching globally in spring 2025, internationally acclaimed transformational coach and author Tony J. Selimi unveils his latest book, Climb Greater Heights.

- Tony Jeton SelimiLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally recognized transformational coach , TEDx speaker, and award-winning author Tony J. Selimi is set to release his groundbreaking new book, "Climb Greater Heights : How to Accelerate Your Business Growth, Amplify Your Success, and Build a Legacy of Significance" in early 2025. This eagerly awaited addition to Selimi's repertoire of transformational works promises to redefine success for entrepreneurs, leaders, and high-achievers around the globe.A Legacy of Empowerment and TransformationTony J. Selimi's journey from homelessness to becoming a world-renowned thought leader has inspired millions. Known for his profound ability to help individuals and organizations unlock their full potential, Selimi's previous bestsellers-"A Path to Wisdom," "#Loneliness: The Virus of the Modern Age," "The Unfakeable Code®,"* and *"A Path to Excellence"*-have collectively garnered over 100 global awards and accolades. His work has reached audiences in over 100 million households through his books, interviews, and speaking engagements.In "Climb Greater Heights," Selimi shares his innovative insights, signature methodologies, and proven strategies to empower readers to accelerate their business growth, master resilience, and create a business of purpose and legacy. Designed as a professional and personal blueprint, the book combines science-backed business growth principles with real-world applications, making it an essential guide for anyone seeking extraordinary success.A Book for VisionariesThe book is meticulously crafted for:- Entrepreneurs seeking to scale their businesses and drive innovation.- CEOs and executives aiming to amplify their leadership impact.- Professionals navigating life's transitions and pursuing peak performance.- Visionaries aspiring to leave a meaningful legacy.Tony J. Selimi's Vision for "Climb Greater Heights"“This book is not just about achieving entrepreneurial or leadership goals; it's about climbing the summits of your business's potential,” says Selimi.“Whether you're an entrepreneur building an empire, a leader inspiring change, or striving for a business success and a legacy of significance, this book will guide clarity, growth, and excellence.”What to Expect in "Climb Greater Heights"Readers will gain access to:- The 12-Step Growth Accelerator Method® to amplify business and personal success.- Strategies to overcome barriers, build authority, credibility, resilience, and master emotional intelligence.- Insights into leveraging AI and technology for competitive advantages.- Practical tools to enhance focus, productivity, and fulfilment.- Inspiring stories of transformation from Selimi's journey and those of his clients.Global Release and Availability"Climb Greater Heights" is being published by Balboa Press, a Division of Hay House, and will be available in bookstores worldwide and through major online retailers, including Amazon, in early 2025. Pre-orders will open soon on Selimi's official website and leading book platforms.About Tony J. SelimiTony J. Selimi is a globally celebrated author, transformational coach, and founder of TJS Cognition Ltd, a leading coaching and education institution. With a mission to empower one billion people, Selimi has delivered keynote speeches at the United Nations, TEDx, and global business forums. His award-winning methodologies, including The Octagon of Excellence® and The Unfakeable Code® Five-Step Method, have transformed the lives of countless individuals and organizations.For Media Inquiries, Interviews, and Speaking Engagements:Please contact Alma at [...](...) or visit [] .Follow Tony J. Selimi on social media for updates:LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Alma Stasel

TJS Cognition Ltd

+44 20 7828 5005

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

The Program that Assists to Redefine Success and Reach New Heights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.