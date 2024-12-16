Urgent: Kyrgyz Prime Minister Resigns
BISHKEK, Dec 16 (NNN-KNA) – Akylbek Japarov stepped down as Kyrgyz prime minister, it was officially reported, today. Details will follow.– NNN-KNA
