Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates Bahrain's King On Nat'l Day
12/16/2024 2:07:55 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations on Monday to the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Issa bin Salman Al-Khalifa on his country's 53rd national day and the 25th anniversary of his accession to power. (end)
sam
