Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates Bahrain's King On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad has sent a cable of congratulations on Monday to the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Issa bin Salman Al-Khalifa on his country's 53rd national day and the 25th anniversary of his accession to power. (end) sam

