CCTV+: China In The Spotlight: Yuhang - Seeing Yuhang's Transformation Through Foreign Eyes

BEIJING, Dec. 16, 2024

When you think of Yuhang

District in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, its long history, picturesque

countryside and advanced are likely the first things that come to mind. This series of programs feature

five international friends who are

studying and working in China: Oliver (Lu Ming) from France, Elbec (Liu Yue) from Uzbekistan, Meriem & Zineb from Morocco and Noelia (Ailian) from Spain. They will explore

Yuhang from four lenses: culture, rural life, technology, and the economy. In the

series, we will delve into

rich historical culture at the Liangzhu National Archaeological Site Park and

the Jingshan Tea park. We will witness the transformation of

rural areas in the new era in four charming villages: Yong'an, Xingang, Qingshan and Baizhang. We will also experience the significant

impact of

technology on

production and daily life at Shenhao Technology and MicroBrain Technology. Finally, we will visit

the Xinyun Film and Television Base and Cainiao Company to discover

the vibrancy

of the emerging economy.

SOURCE CCTV+

