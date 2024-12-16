CCTV+: China In The Spotlight: Yuhang - Seeing Yuhang's Transformation Through Foreign Eyes
Date
12/16/2024
When you think of Yuhang
District in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, its long history, picturesque
countryside and advanced technology are likely the first things that come to mind. This series of programs feature
five international friends who are
studying and working in China: Oliver (Lu Ming) from France, Elbec (Liu Yue) from Uzbekistan, Meriem & Zineb from Morocco and Noelia (Ailian) from Spain. They will explore
Yuhang from four lenses: culture, rural life, technology, and the economy. In the
series, we will delve into
rich historical culture at the Liangzhu National Archaeological Site Park and
the Jingshan Tea park. We will witness the transformation of
rural areas in the new era in four charming villages: Yong'an, Xingang, Qingshan and Baizhang. We will also experience the significant
impact of
technology on
production and daily life at Shenhao Technology and MicroBrain Technology. Finally, we will visit
the Xinyun Film and Television Base and Cainiao Company to discover
the vibrancy
of the emerging economy.
SOURCE CCTV+
