Hyperscale Data Center Market , 35% Of Growth To Originate From North America, Technavio

hyperscale data center

size is estimated to grow by USD 371.3 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 37.58% during the forecast period. For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions,market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global hyperscale data center market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Type (Critical infrastructure and Support infrastructure), End-user (BFSI, Energy, IT, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered

Regions Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

1.

North America

-

North America is estimated to contribute

35%. To the growth of the global market.

The Hyperscale Data Center Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

In the realm of geographic landscapes, the hyperscale data center market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud services. Sustainability is a key focus area, with green data centers gaining traction through the implementation of renewable energy sources like Solarvest and Centexs. Retail e-commerce, IT telecom, entertainment media, and financial services are major sectors fueling this market's expansion. Scala Data Centers and Infrastructure are essential components, with data center size being a significant factor. Cloud Providers, including Amazon Web Services, Vantage data centers, Cloud HQ, and PT Indosat Tbk, are capitalizing on market advantages and opportunities. However, market restraints and challenges persist, such as high capital expenditure and operating expenses. The advent of Web 2, e-commerce, online game hosting, Hadoop, OVHcloud, Atempo Group, and Miria Platform, along with IP data traffic, OTT applications, IoT, Big Data, NGFWs, and cloud-based solutions, are shaping the market's future. SMEs are also embracing cloud computing and big data analytics, contributing to the IT spending.

The Hyperscale Data Center Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for cloud services and digital transformation. Companies are investing heavily in building and expanding their data center infrastructure to support their growing digital needs. Hyperscale data centers offer cost savings through economies of scale and improved operational efficiency. These large-scale facilities are designed to house thousands of servers and offer high levels of reliability and redundancy. The market is expected to continue growing as more businesses move their operations online and require the infrastructure to support their digital initiatives.

For more insights on North America's significant contribution along with the market share of rest of the regions and countries -

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Critical infrastructure 1.2 Support infrastructure



2.1 BFSI

2.2 Energy

2.3 IT 2.4 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments -

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Research Analysis

The Hyperscale Data Center Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for IP data traffic, particularly from Over-The-Top (OTT) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). Big Data and its analysis are driving the need for advanced Network Gateway Firewalls (NGFWs) and Cloud-based solutions. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are also adopting these technologies, fueled by increasing IT spending on Cloud services. Sustainability is a key consideration, with a shift towards Green data centers using renewable energy sources such as Solarvest and Centexs. Infrastructure components, including Data Center Size, are being optimized for Financial Services and other industries. Market Advantages include cost savings, scalability, and flexibility, while Market Opportunities lie in emerging economies and industries. Market Restraints and Challenges include security concerns, regulatory issues, and Capital Expenditure requirements. Cloud Providers continue to innovate, offering advanced features and services to meet these demands.

Market Overview

The Hyperscale Data Center Market refers to large-scale data center facilities designed to support the infrastructure needs of cloud computing companies and other technology organizations. These data centers prioritize scalability, efficiency, and flexibility to accommodate the dynamic nature of hyperscale IT environments. They typically employ advanced technologies such as containerization, automation, and high-density computing to optimize resource utilization and reduce operational costs. The market for hyperscale data centers is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for cloud services and the digital transformation initiatives of businesses across various industries. Key features of hyperscale data centers include their massive size, modular design, and the use of renewable energy sources to minimize carbon footprint.

Start exploring market insights by

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Vendor

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

SOURCE Technavio

