artificial intelligence (ai) in education sector size is estimated to grow by USD 2.32 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 52.65% during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview



Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global artificial intelligence (AI) market in education sector 2024-2028

1.1 Higher education 1.2 K-12



2.1 Learner model

2.2 Pedagogical model 2.3 Domain model



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The global AI market in education is experiencing consistent growth, driven by universities and colleges seeking to enhance the educational experience for students. AI solutions are being adopted to deliver personalized learning and automate administrative tasks. Institutions are leveraging AI tools like IBM Watson for cost-effective and error-reducing administrative processes. Additionally, AI is being integrated into the grading process through platforms like Gradescope, streamlining the evaluation of assignments and providing comprehensive student performance analysis. Federal funding for AI research, collaborations, and the rising popularity of AI as virtual assistants and ITS in education are key growth factors. For instance, Carnegie Mellon University's Open Learning Initiative uses AI-based cognitive tutors, while Gradescope employs AI algorithms for efficient grading. These advancements are transforming the education sector, making learning more effective and efficient.

Analyst Review

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the education sector by enhancing the learning experience and automating administrative tasks. EdTech companies are integrating AI technologies such as machine learning (ML) and deep learning into their platforms to provide personalized recommendations based on learner and pedagogical models. Adaptive learning platforms use intelligent systems and algorithms to analyze data and deliver knowledge in real-time, adapting to each learner's pace and style. AI-powered instructional activities offer interactive and engaging "Edutainment" experiences, while intelligent tutoring systems provide one-on-one teaching experiences. AI technologies are also being used to develop cloud-based and on-premises training software, enabling accessible and flexible online education for skilled professionals. The use of AI in education is transforming traditional educational models by delivering more effective and efficient training formats.

Market Overview

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the education sector, transforming traditional teaching methods into personalized, interactive, and

learning experiences. EdTech, Edutainment, online education, and corporate training are embracing AI to bridge the skills gap and provide skilled professionals with tailored content and individualized instruction. AI technologies such as machine learning (ML), computer vision, and deep learning are powering adaptive learning platforms and intelligent tutoring systems, enabling personalized feedback and real-time communication. These intelligent systems use algorithms and data analysis to provide personalized recommendations, instructional activities, and administrative task automation. AI-enabled solutions are enhancing teaching experiences, improving educational outcomes, and creating innovative educational tools for K-12 schools, universities, and educational institutions. Digital devices and cloud-based solutions are facilitating remote learning and virtual classrooms, while AI platforms are optimizing content delivery and learning pathways. The integration of AI in education is streamlining administrative workloads, offering peer-to-peer learning opportunities, and creating educational experiences. AI-driven training software and managed services are enabling professional services and academic mapping, ensuring that learners receive the best possible learning experiences.

