SHARON APPELBAUM FEATURED IN LOS ANGELES TIMES' 2024 INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN MAGAZINE

Southern California criminal defense law firm

Appelbaum Law

announced today that Founding Attorney Sharon Appelbaum has been featured in the Los Angeles Times' 2024 Inspirational Women Magazine,

published today. This recognition celebrates women who exemplify leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence in their industries.

"I'm truly grateful for this recognition and for the opportunity to do the work I'm passionate about-helping clients navigate some of the most challenging times in their lives," said Appelbaum. "At Appelbaum Law, we're committed to providing thoughtful, strategic defense and advocacy for every client we serve."

A nationally recognized trial attorney, Appelbaum has built a distinguished career representing clients in high-stakes criminal defense and white-collar cases. With over a decade leading her firm and extensive experience as a former prosecutor with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, Appelbaum has a reputation for securing significant victories in complex federal and state cases.

Her dedication to justice, coupled with her strategic and innovative approach, has earned her accolades, including being named a 2024 Businesswoman of the Year finalist by the San Diego Business Journal, a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America and a Top 100 Lawyer by National Trial Lawyers.

The Inspirational Women Magazine celebrates individuals who drive progress in their professions and communities, offering insight into the breadth of women's achievements and leadership across industries.

About Appelbaum Law

At Appelbaum Law, we provide comprehensive criminal defense and white-collar representation tailored to the unique needs of our clients. Our team brings unparalleled expertise to cases involving financial fraud, regulatory investigations, and serious criminal allegations, delivering strategic and results-driven advocacy. With offices in Los Angeles and San Diego, we are committed to protecting the rights, reputations, and futures of our clients. For more information, please visit AppelbaumLaw.

SOURCE Appelbaum Law

