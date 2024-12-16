(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The global publishing market

size is estimated to grow by USD 19.37 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period. Increase in demand for diversity in content is driving market growth, with a trend towards rise in number of self-published authors. However, decreasing market share of traditional publishing

poses a challenge. Key market players include Adobe Inc., Amazon Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Cambridge University Press, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Haufe Lexware GmbH and Co. KG, John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, MPS Ltd., News Corp., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, PLANETA CORPORACION Srl, Scholastic Corp., Thomson Reuters Corp., Vivendi SE, White Falcon Publishing Solutions LLP, Wolters Kluwer NV, YUDU Ltd., Lerner Publishing Group, and Blue Heron Book Works.







Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 19.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.31 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Amazon Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Cambridge University Press, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Haufe Lexware GmbH and Co. KG, John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, MPS Ltd., News Corp., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, PLANETA CORPORACION Srl, Scholastic Corp., Thomson Reuters Corp., Vivendi SE, White Falcon Publishing Solutions LLP, Wolters Kluwer NV, YUDU Ltd., Lerner Publishing Group, and Blue Heron Book Works

Market Driver

The self-publishing trend has significantly increased the number of books in the global publishing market. Aspiring authors now have the opportunity to publish their work independently, retaining full control and earning higher royalties, typically around 60%-80% of the book's listed price. Self-publishing saves time, cost, and eliminates the risk of losing rights to traditional publishers. Digital platforms like Amazon KDP and Smashwords expand reach with minimal upfront costs, leading to an increase in indie and self-published authors and titles, fueling market growth.



The publishing market is currently experiencing significant growth in various areas. One trending sector is eBooks, which have become increasingly popular due to their convenience and accessibility. Another trend is the use of chatbots for marketing and customer service in the publishing industry. Additionally, social media is playing a major role in promoting books and reaching new audiences. The use of analytics and data-driven insights is also becoming essential for publishers to make informed decisions. Furthermore, the rise of self-publishing and print-on-demand technology is giving authors more control over their work and reducing inventory costs. Overall, the publishing industry is adapting to new technologies and consumer preferences to stay competitive.



Market

Challenges



The publishing market faces challenges from shifting consumer preferences towards digital formats. Declining demand for traditional print publications, due to convenience and environmental concerns, puts pressure on profit margins with significant production and distribution costs. Major US newspapers, like The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, have seen growth in digital subscriptions, but overall print demand continues to decline. Self-publishing platforms add competition, impacting market share and revenue for traditional publishers in both newspaper and book sectors. In the publishing market, challenges abound for both traditional and digital players. Classics and new releases, sales and marketing, distribution and logistics, and digital transformation are key areas of concern. Diversifying revenue streams through subscriptions, e-books, and audiobooks is essential for staying competitive. The digital shift requires rich content, user-friendly platforms, and security. Localization and globalization add complexity, while regulatory compliance and data privacy are critical concerns. Collaboration and partnerships are vital for success in this dynamic industry.

Segment Overview



This publishing market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Book publishing

1.2 Magazine publishing 1.3 Newspaper publishing



2.1 Traditional 2.2 Digital



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Book publishing-

The educational sector's demand for books continues to grow, driven by increasing student populations and expanding access to education. Publishers respond with digital solutions and diverse content. Governments in developing countries, such as India under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, prioritize free education. The rise of eBooks and audiobooks broadens the market, enabling instant access and increased consumption. Independent publishing adds unique voices and niche topics, fueling market growth. Education expansion remains a key driver for the book publishing segment.

Research Analysis

The publishing market encompasses a vast array of genres and formats, catering to the diverse reading preferences of individuals. Notable categories include Mystery, with its intriguing plots and puzzles reminiscent of jigsaws and Rubik's cubes; Educational books, which delve into the realms of Science, as explored by luminaries like Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein, Carl Sagan, and Richard Dawkins; and Fiction, with its captivating narratives in Romance, Women's Fiction, Young Adult, and Classics. The marketplace is populated by local bookshops, such as Kitabay, and online portals, providing access to a multitude of prospects for both physical stores and online businesses. Stock market and housing market books offer insights into potential buyers' interests, while costs vary between formats and genres. Reading enthusiasts seek out these resources, expanding their knowledge and imagination.

Market Research Overview

The Publishing Market encompasses a wide range of industries and sectors, including print and digital media, educational publishing, scientific, technical and medical (STM) publishing, and academic publishing. This market is driven by various factors such as increasing literacy rates, growing demand for knowledge and information, and the shift towards digital content. The market is also influenced by trends like self-publishing, open access publishing, and subscription models. Publishers are leveraging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance content discovery and personalization. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to these factors and the increasing adoption of digital content.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Book Publishing



Magazine Publishing

Newspaper Publishing

Platform



Traditional

Digital

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa South America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

