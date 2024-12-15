Gulf Countries Denounce Israeli Decision To Expand Settlements In Golan Heights

(MENAFN- IANS) Riyadh, Dec 16 (IANS) Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar condemned the Israeli government's approval of a plan to expand settlements in the occupied Golan Heights.

The Saudi Foreign said in a statement that the decision is a continuation of efforts to sabotage Syria's chances of restoring its security and stability, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry stressed the need to respect Syria's and territorial integrity.

The UAE warned in a statement by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the Israeli actions could exacerbate tensions in the region.

"The UAE categorically rejects all measures and practices aimed at altering the legal status of the occupied Golan Heights," the statement said, stressing that expanding Israeli settlements in Golan Heights poses a direct threat to the security, stability, and sovereignty of Syria.

In a statement, Qatar's Foreign Ministry called the decision "a new episode in a series of Israeli aggressions on Syrian territories and a blatant violation of international law."

It called on the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities by compelling Israel to halt its aggressions on Syrian territories and adhere to international legitimacy.

The statement reiterated Qatar's unwavering support for Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

The Israeli government approved a plan on Sunday to expand settlements in the Golan Heights, a Syrian territory currently occupied by Israel, according to a statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

According to the statement, the plan aims to double the Israeli population in the Golan Heights. It includes establishing a student village, a development program to integrate new residents, and initiatives to strengthen the education system and renewable energy infrastructure.